Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage has already aired a few episodes of its first season, which was recently picked up for a full season order at CBS, and as fans have seen, George Sr.’s (Lance Barber) death has been a prevalent recurring theme throughout.

As fans saw in Georgie & Mandy’s predecessor Young Sheldon, the Cooper family patriarch’s death has continued to have a rippling effect as Georgie (Montana Jordan) attempts to fill the supportive role left behind. But is the show leaning too heavily on the death that occurred earlier this year in Young Sheldon‘s final episodes?

Understandably, Georgie and his family, including mom Mary (Zoe Perry), sister Missy (Raegan Revord), and Meemaw (Annie Potts) are still reeling from the fresh loss. And while George’s death loomed like a dark cloud for Big Bang Theory fans while watching Young Sheldon, it seems his loss continues to weigh heavily in this latest spinoff.

As seen in the second episode of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Georgie visits his dad’s grave, and it’s been teased that he’ll go there again in the show’s forthcoming Thanksgiving episode, accompanied by his mom and sister as they seemingly sit out on a picnic blanket. Regarding the graveside visits, executive producer Steve Holland told TV Insider, “I don’t think it’s going to be a main part of every episode, but we will be back there… And I think Georgie dealing with the fact that his father recently passed away is certainly a part of his character moving forward, and we don’t feel the need to shy away from it.”

In other words, fans can probably anticipate more grief, but as mentioned above, the process is ultimately never-ending. Losing a loved one comes with its ups and downs on an emotional scale, but we wanted to hear from viewers. Is the show leaning too heavily on George Sr.’s loss or do you think there’s a good balance of light comedy with the dramatic element of grief?

Let us know in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS