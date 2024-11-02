Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Well, Owen (Rob Lowe) now has a horse on 9-1-1: Lone Star, but as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the November 4 episode shows, it’s not going to be easy for him to take care of it.

Owen has the horse at the stables run by Marlene (Robyn Lively), the mother of Judd’s (Jim Parrack) son Wyatt (Jackson Pace). After he signs a release (and with Judd along), Marlene starts his training, and it begins with showing the horse trust. “Just like with people, without trust, there can be no relationship,” she explains. “The only way to earn trust is getting your hands dirty, so what I want you to do is clean his hoof.”

She talks him through approaching the horse. Watch the full sneak peek above to see how that goes.

It’s while struggling to handle his aggressive foster horse that Owen is going to face the truth of his brother’s (Chad Lowe) death.

“Marlene thinks that she has a solution to help out Owen,” Parrack told us earlier this season during our aftershow, First Response, for the premiere. “Owen decides to adopt a horse, and he is in over his head. She steps in as a trainer and she commits to helping him work out being a good horse owner and almost the way people have chaperones on dates, Judd sort of accompanies them through this series of encounters where she’s teaching him about the secret understanding of horses and the deep knowing of horses. And this one particular horse she thinks kind of knows some detail about Owen’s past that might be a little sordid or a little questionable. And Judd’s basically like a chaperone at a school dance for this back and forth for a couple episodes with those two.”

This season so far has been all about Owen’s grief over his brother’s death, though as co-showrunner Rashad Raisani noted to us ahead of the premiere, he still “hasn’t fully processed what happened. [Between seasons], a year of his life has gone by and he’s just been in this fog, this fog of grief because he lost Gabriel Reyes, who he was gonna be consuegros [co-fathers-in-law] with. He’s killed suddenly. His brother dies under very, let’s say, suspicious circumstances. And Owen feels both a tremendous loss and tremendous guilt about it. And we have a lot more that we’re gonna unpack about what really went down that night.”

Also coming up in this episode, titled “Naked Truth,” the 126 race to save a man crushed under a vending machine. And as Mateo (Julian Works) and Nancy (Brianna Baker) scramble to delete a nude photo of her accidentally sent to the 126, Tommy (Gina Torres) is concerned that Nancy may be facing a possible health scare.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox