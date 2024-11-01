Mariah Carey Launches Christmas Season in ‘Addams Family’ Themed Video

It’s not officially the holiday season until Mariah Carey says so, and the multi-time Grammy winner took to Instagram shortly after midnight on Friday, November 1, to tell the world, “It’s time!”

Carey shared a special Addams Family-themed video with her followers, marking the end of Halloween and the start of the Christmas season. In the video, which starts in black and white, the “Without You” singer is dressed as Morticia Addams and is seen dancing with an actor portraying her husband, Gomez Addams.

The spooky portion of the video features a horror-style rendition of the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” instrumental until Carey opens her closet and finds her iconic red Mrs. Claus dress. The video then bursts into color, Gomez turns into a snowman, Carey jumps atop a sleigh, and the original version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” plays.

“It’s time!” Carey sings in her trademark high note.

The “it’s time” videos have become an annual tradition for Carey, who last year shared a video that saw her breaking out of a block of ice as Halloween characters such as Scream‘s Ghostface and a pumpkin head were chipped away.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to praise Carey’s new video and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

“The moment we have all been waiting for! It’s tiiiiiiime!” wrote one commenter.

“Morticia Carey you ATE THAT DOWN!!!!!” said another.

“EPIC!!!!!! The budget said YES!” wrote another fan.

Another added, “Omg hitting us with a tango, yes mother.”

“ICONIC! Unparalleled! ❤️THE QUEEN OF CHRISTMAS HAS SPOKEN! It’s TIME!” said one user.

Carey first released “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1994 as part of her Merry Christmas album. Since then, the song has become one of the most memorable holiday songs and one of the best-selling digital singles of all-time.

The single’s success made Carey the “Queen of Christmas” and she’s launched a series of products and specials off the back of the song. She released Merry Christmas II in 2010, holds a Christmas concert yearly, and recently released a series of Christmas-themed decorations on Amazon. This year, she’s also teaming with Virgin Hotels to create “All I Want for Christmas”-themed bars across the country. There is even a Mariah Carey Barbie doll, which is now available again for the holidays.

Earlier this month, Carey unveiled the covert art for two of the four new “All I Want For Christmas Is You” physical singles, which paid homage to the original Merry Christmas album cover.