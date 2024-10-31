Actor Wendell Pierce Leaves World Series Game 5 Early Because He Was So Shocked by Fans’ Behavior

Wendell Pierce at World Series
The Wire actor Wendell Pierce left Game 5 of the World Series early on Wednesday night (October 30) after experiencing unruly behavior from fans that ruined his evening.

Pierce took to X to explain why he left Yankee Stadium before the conclusion of the New York Yankees versus LA Dodgers game, stating, “Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything.”

“Unfortunately I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan and people were throwing things at me,” he wrote. “The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the ugliness of humanity.”

The Elsbeth star continued in a follow up post, writing, “The fact that some suburban who has come to Yankee stadium to act an ass, completely ruins the artistry of Cole pitching a no hitter into the 5th, or Freeman with a 4 game consecutive home run streak: both in the World Series. It will mean nothing to me because all I remember will be the obnoxious fans I had to avoid.”

“The complete opposite of the Olympic experience when competition is celebrated because of the level of expertise,” Pierce added in another post.

Pierce’s comments came a day after two Yankees fans were banned from Yankees Stadium for Game 5 after interfering with Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts during the first inning of Tuesday’s (October 29) Game 4. The pair grabbed Betts’ glove as he made a catch at the wall and tried to pry the ball from his hand.

In another X post, Pierce stated, “The World Series is over for me. I could care less about its outcome. I saw Judge find his swing for a homerun, I saw a walk off Grand Slam homerun by Freeman. I saw a masterclass in pitching by Cole and Flaherty. The players I will remember. The game La mean nothing.”

The Jack Ryan star later congratulated the Dodgers on their win and shared a video of himself celebrating with Dodgers fans during Game 1 of the World Series.

Earlier in the evening, Pierce had shared a pre-game video of himself in the stadium wearing a Yankees hat. “As I said, I’m gonna root for the home team now it’s back to New York, Yankee Stadium,” he said. “Game 5. Do or die. I love both teams, but now that I’m on the East Coast, go New York, go New York, go Yankees!”

