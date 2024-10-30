Rachael Ray Sets Big Return to TV With New Holiday Recipe Show on A&E

If you’ve missed seeing Rachael Ray on your TV—since her talk show ended after 17 seasons in 2023—there’s good news. There are now two new shows you’ll want to check out on A&E.

The television personality, businesswoman, celebrity cook, philanthropist, and author is bringing her love of cooking and entertaining as well as helping people rebuild, to TV screens with these new shows. First up is Rachael Ray’s Holidays, a six-episode series bringing viewers into her home as she prepares unique dishes perfect for celebrating the holidays with family and friends. From chestnut and sausage stuffing and roasted garlic and rosemary prime rib to beef and chorizo chili with queso and holiday lasagna, Ray has every type of holiday recipe covered for any type of gathering and celebration. The first two half-hour episodes will premiere back-to-back on Sunday, December 8 at 10a/9c on A&E as part of the Home.Made.Nation lifestyle programming block. The series is part of the ongoing A+E Networks partnership with Rachael Ray’s and Intentional Content’s Free Food Studios.

“Cooking and entertaining are both central parts of my life, but around the holidays it takes on an especially significant role for myself, my family and many others,” Ray said in a statement. “It’s a time where we all gather to celebrate, and the joy of food and cooking is so unifying, so I’m especially excited to invite audiences into my home to share the familial traditions and recipes that make this time so meaningful.”

Following the new show is the linear premiere of Rachael Ray’s Rebuild, at 11a/10c. (It debuted on Hulu in 2023.) Ray and her team bring their experience and the resources needed to help families working to rebuild their lives and get back into their homes after a disaster. Ray knows from experience how life can be turned upside down and how challenging rebuilding can be after a catastrophe strikes; her house was destroyed by a fire in August 2020. It’s not just the physical damage, but what follows, including insurance companies, contractors, safety concerns, unforeseen financial obligations, and the emotional toll it all takes on a family. Each half-hour episode will see Ray and her team helping families through the rebuilds and helping make their new homes better than they were before.

Both series will be available on demand and to stream on the A&E app and aetv.com.

Rachael Ray’s Holidays is produced by Free Food Studios for A&E Network. Executive producers for Free Food Studios are Ray, Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. Executive producers for A+E Networks are Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman.

Rachael Ray’s Rebuild is produced by Intentional Content and the Six West Media group for A&E Network. Executive producers for Intentional Content are Flanagan, Lee, and Amoia. Executive producers for the Six West Media group are Steve Asher and Natalie Feldman. Executive producers for A&E are Kennedy and Harman.

Rachael Ray’s Holidays, Series Premiere, Sunday, December 8, 10a/9c, A&E

Rachael Ray Rebuild, Linear Premiere, Sunday, December 8, 11a/10c, A&E