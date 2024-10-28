‘Origins’ of Gibbs’ Worst Day, ‘NCIS’ in Knots, Kids Pick the President, Workplace Issues in the ‘Shadows’

Erik Voake / CBS

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

The NCIS prequel opens a fresh emotional wound for “probie” Gibbs (Austin Stowell) when the young daughter of a deployed soldier goes missing from a bloody crime scene. The NIS team worries about their new member’s psychological state while he replays the worst day of his life, when he received a dispatch from home while overseas informing him that his wife and daughter had been murdered.

CBS

NCIS

9/8c

The mothership aims for a lighter tone in a Halloween-themed episode, featuring a reputedly haunted lodge and a guest appearance by Knots Landing icon Donna Mills as Wanda Prescott, described as an antiques collector and widow of a billionaire investment guru. The team gets involved when they’re asked to check out the situation when a lieutenant returns home on Halloween eve to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else.

Nickelodeon

Kids Pick the President

Special 8/7c

In what has become an election-year tradition for the last nine presidential cycles, the kids’ network conducts a non-scientific poll that doubles as a civics lesson in democracy as kids vote for the next president. CBS Mornings and The NFL Today personality Nate Burleson hosts with his 14-year-old daughter Mia as kids cast their vote, downloading an “I Voted” badge while learning about the electoral process. The special also checks in with young people from various political backgrounds to get their views on the issues that affect them, including the economy, AI, technology and health.

Russ Martin / FX

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

The final season of the hilarious supernatural comedy returns to the office workplace, where former human “familiar” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is, to everyone’s surprise, on the fast track as a junior analyst, enjoying serious “bro” time with his demanding boss, Jordan (Tim Heidecker). But there’s a hitch, when Jordan orders him to deliver some bad news to a peculiar janitor by the name of Nandor (Kayvan Novak). Elsewhere, Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are in a bind when their clueless neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik), who has always believed these ghouls work the night shift at the railroad, comes looking for employment.

