‘Origins’ of Gibbs’ Worst Day, ‘NCIS’ in Knots, Kids Pick the President, Workplace Issues in the ‘Shadows’
An emotional episode of NCIS: Origins finds the “probie” Gibbs reliving his personal family tragedy while seeking a missing child. A lighter episode of NCIS features Knots Landing diva Donna Mills. Nickelodeon lets Kids Pick the President. The vampires of What We Do in the Shadows handle workplace issues both real and imagined.
NCIS: Origins
The NCIS prequel opens a fresh emotional wound for “probie” Gibbs (Austin Stowell) when the young daughter of a deployed soldier goes missing from a bloody crime scene. The NIS team worries about their new member’s psychological state while he replays the worst day of his life, when he received a dispatch from home while overseas informing him that his wife and daughter had been murdered.
NCIS
The mothership aims for a lighter tone in a Halloween-themed episode, featuring a reputedly haunted lodge and a guest appearance by Knots Landing icon Donna Mills as Wanda Prescott, described as an antiques collector and widow of a billionaire investment guru. The team gets involved when they’re asked to check out the situation when a lieutenant returns home on Halloween eve to find a surprise party being thrown for someone else.
Kids Pick the President
In what has become an election-year tradition for the last nine presidential cycles, the kids’ network conducts a non-scientific poll that doubles as a civics lesson in democracy as kids vote for the next president. CBS Mornings and The NFL Today personality Nate Burleson hosts with his 14-year-old daughter Mia as kids cast their vote, downloading an “I Voted” badge while learning about the electoral process. The special also checks in with young people from various political backgrounds to get their views on the issues that affect them, including the economy, AI, technology and health.
What We Do in the Shadows
The final season of the hilarious supernatural comedy returns to the office workplace, where former human “familiar” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is, to everyone’s surprise, on the fast track as a junior analyst, enjoying serious “bro” time with his demanding boss, Jordan (Tim Heidecker). But there’s a hitch, when Jordan orders him to deliver some bad news to a peculiar janitor by the name of Nandor (Kayvan Novak). Elsewhere, Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) are in a bind when their clueless neighbor Sean (Anthony Atamanuik), who has always believed these ghouls work the night shift at the railroad, comes looking for employment.
INSIDE MONDAY:
- World Series 2024 (7 pm/ET, Fox): The World Series moves to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the Fall Classic.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): The Butler family is losing sleep because baby Daphne gives them no rest. Next door, Dave (Max Greenfield) is tossing and turning after looking for an old baby swing and finding a list of things he pledged to do before turning 40. Turns out he’s done none of them. Followed by Poppa’s House (8:30/7:30c), which is anything but peaceful when Poppa’s (Damon Wayans) radio co-host Dr. Ivy Reed (Essence Atkins) comes for dinner and begins picking apart Junior’s (Damon Wayans Jr.) and wife Nina’s (Tetona Jackson) relationship.
- Halloween Baking Championship (9/8c, Food Network): In the season finale, the remaining bakers make desserts with gummy hearts to be dissected by the judges, then create time-travel cakes in hopes of winning the $25,000 prize.
- People Magazine Investigates (9/8c, Investigation Discovery): A new season of true-crime stories from the magazine’s pages opens with two episodes, the first involving the abduction of a 9-year-old from her Florida bed and the second sifting through the ashes of a Virginia house fire where a local journalist is found dead.
- Brilliant Minds (10/9c, NBC): Dr. Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his interns investigate a group of teenagers who allegedly cast a witchy spell to get pregnant together.
- American Dad (10/9c, TBS): Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated comedy opens its 19th season with Stan, Francine and space alien Roger devising a plan to ob a bank, but will they go through with it?
- Jake Makes It Easy (10/9c, FYI): Cookbook author and dinner-party pro Jake Cohen guides viewers through stress-free exotic recipes and hosting tips, just in time for holiday party season.
- Voces: Our Texas, Our Vote (10/9c, PBS): A topical documentary examines the largest Latino voter-registration mobilization in Texas history.
- The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Rally Together (11:30/10:30c, Comedy Central): The Daily Show correspondent and frequent host invites friends and experts to join him as they observe Trump rallies in swing states in a half-hour special.