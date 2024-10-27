Timothée Chalamet Showed Up to a Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest Because Why Not?

Amanda Bell
Comments
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Timothée Chalamet attends the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Timothée Chalamet took a break from filming his latest movie in New York City to say a big hello to his biggest fans … the ones who’d actually show up to, let alone participate in, a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest.

Social media was abuzz on Sunday (October 27) after Chalamet made a surprise appearance to greet the contestants and attendees of the event, which began at 1 p.m. ET in the public park. The prize for the contest, which drew several contestants, was $50, but they also got the opportunity to meet their celebrity doppelganger as well.

“He had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and HE DID IT” on X (formerly Twitter) user wrote alongside a video of his surprise arrival at the scene.

Before he arrived, there were several contestants who had the audience doing double takes to see if they were in the presence of the real deal, with a man in a cap, suit, and mustache ultimately taking home the big check.

Chalamet has been in the Big Apple filming his next film, Marty Supreme, alongside costars such as Gwenyth Paltrow and Kevin O’Leary. The movie is written and directed by Josh Safdie and is inspired by the story of professional tennis player Marty Reisman. Filming began on the A24 pic in September.

Check out other footage and photos of his arrival below.

Timothée Chalamet




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
TV SHOWS ABOUT ALIENS
1
12 TV Shows About Aliens Living Among Us, Ranked
Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33
2
‘DWTS’ Study Reveals Which Dance Types Most Often Lead to Elimination
Martha Stewart signs copies of her new book 'Martha's Flowers'
3
Martha Stewart Reveals She Kissed a Stranger in Italy During Her Honeymoon
Jason Beghe as Sgt. Hank Voight, Sara Bues as Asa Chapman — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 4
4
How Does Voight Feel About Chapman? ‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Weighs In
Jake Cohen and Rachael Ray
5
Chef Jake Cohen Dishes on the ‘Real’ Rachael Ray & His New Cooking Show