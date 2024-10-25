Lifetime fans are in for a 2024 Christmas movie that has more heat than just chestnuts roasting on an open fire — or than ever before.

In 2023, A Cowboy Christmas Romance, written by Sarah Drew, became the first-ever Christmas TV movie to have a sex scene. This year, Drew wrote and executive produced another installment in her It’s a Wonderful Lifetime oeuvre for the network. It not only has another sex scene — but it’s much less subtle this time.

A Carpenter Christmas Romance (above) stars Mitchell Slaggert and Sasha Pieterse. It toys with, “the vibe of adding spicy to the sweet to the Christmas season,” Drew told Variety on Thursday (October 24). “There’s more steam this year than last year, so get ready. Mitchell Slaggert, he’s shirtless. He’s also just absolutely perfect in this role,” the screenwriter continued. “He has so much heart and so much charisma on screen. And Sasha Pieterse is amazing.”