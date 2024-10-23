How to Stream Every ‘Saw’ Movie Right Now

Do you want to play a game this Halloween season? If so, the Saw movie franchise might just be what you’re looking for to experience the thrills and chills of a good gory horror filled with grisly traps, complicated characters, and lots and lots of twists.

What began as a simple indie flick made by a couple of budding Australian auteurs with a good idea has since become a 10-film-and-counting juggernaut that shows no signs of stopping (that’s right, an eleventh installment is due next fall).

So if you’re looking to binge all the brutality this franchise has to offer, the good news is they’re all available to stream across several services right now. Here’s how to stream every installment with a subscription. (Note: If you’re planning to watch them in sequential order rather than by date of release, though, you’ll want to catch them in this order: Saw, Saw X, Saw II, Saw III, Saw IV, Saw V, Saw VI, Saw 3D a.k.a. Saw: The Final Chapter, Jigsaw, and Spiral: From the Book of Saw.)

The first seven Saw films are available to stream together.

Both Peacock and Max have the first seven Saw movies available to stream for their subscribers. These installments are largely considered to contain the initial Jigsaw legacy, as they were released back-to-back-to-back each Halloween season since the first very movie proved to be a game-changer for the genre.

The first film was the only one directed by James Wan, however, as Darren Lynn Bousman stepped in to direct the second, third, and fourth installments, with scripts from original writer Leigh Whannell for Saws II and III, while Patrick Melton and Marcus Dustan took over writing duties for Saw IV, V, VI, and The Final Chapter.

They all also center on the John Kramer (Tobin Bell) arc as he and his minions’ missions are carried out in forward sequence and flashbacks.

Jigsaw is standing alone for now.

This eighth installment is available to stream on Netflix. It is the only Saw film on that platform. The film is directed by the Spierig Brothers and — spoiler warning — features the return of a very-dead John Kramer, sort of, thanks to a creative timeline twist.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is by itself, too.

This sequel, envisioned by and starring Chris Rock, is currently streaming on Hulu. Directed by Bousman, returning for the first time since Saw IV, the film takes place after the confirmed death of Jigsaw and features a copycat killer on the loose.

Saw X requires a special subscription at the moment.

Though much of the action in this film takes place between the events of Saw and Saw II, this is technically the 10th in the franchise. It is available to stream on Starz.