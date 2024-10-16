Join the 51 Family For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Something’s going on with Carver (Jake Lockett) ever since he returned from a furlough in Texas this season on Chicago Fire.

That’s as some changes have come to Firehouse 52, with a new chief (Dermot Mulroney‘s Pascal) and an open spot now on Truck (with Michael Bradway’s Damon out). So when will we get answers about Carver and who will fill that spot? TV Insider turned to Lockett for answers. (Plus, get scoop on his love life, including what’s going on between him and Hanako Greensmith‘s Violet, on Swooon.)

From the moment that Carver came back at the beginning of the season, it is clear that he is going through something. What can you say about what that is?

Jake Lockett: I can’t say a whole lot unfortunately, but I think in general, we can all identify with the idea that as we go through difficult times, we don’t always deal with them in the best ways, and that’s kind of where he’s at. I think in the past, prior to Firehouse 51, boundaries were set and he just didn’t let people in. That was an easy way to keep from getting hurt or keep from revealing more than he wanted to. So as the firehouse did what Firehouse 51 does, he opened up and trust happened. Obviously last season, he and Violet became an item and were developing something there, but when his feelings weren’t reciprocated, I think it kind of shook him. He went back to Texas trying to figure out why that was.

Also, at the end of the last season, there was the kitchen fire where he and Damon got into it with that family. It was a situation that hit close to home for Damon and for me, I mean, literally my older brother pushed me into a fire, that kid’s arm was burned from someone somehow spilling water and then the dad really dismissing all of it and blaming him. So I think that hit close to home for him, brought up a lot of feelings that forced him to look a little bit inside, look at himself, and in doing so, he wanted to go back to Texas and figure that stuff out. Just so happened that an old flame was there and now here we are.

Have we seen everything that’s going on with him? Did something happen in Teas well?

That I can’t tell you, but there could be. There could not be. Honestly, it hasn’t been developed in the scripts that I’ve seen, but I definitely have ideas of what happened. I don’t know, probably some issues with not being able to resolve those issues with his father and brother and family and stuff. That’s what I would assume, but I don’t know yet.

What do you think it’s going to take for him to open up to someone at this point? Could we willing do it? Will someone have to force the issue?

I think really what I’m hoping is that it’s a growth point for him, recognizing that going back to old ways just isn’t the cure. And hopefully at some point he starts taking leadership of himself, taking responsibility, and in doing so, I think that’ll be when he’s able to reignite some of those friendships and lean into Firehouse 51. I think that’s what we like about firehouses in general and the idea of family within a firehouse is that they lean on each other, and right now, he’s not leaning on his family, his chosen family. We always have the family we’re born with and the family we choose in life. And at this point it’s like, will he choose Firehouse 51?

Pascal is certainly different from Boden (Eamonn Walker). What does Carver think of him?

Personally, I think Carver appreciates Pascal, especially right now in his moment. He’s like, hey, let’s stick to work. Let’s be good. That’s what it’s about. I think Carver is a big challenge guy. He loves to lean into people pushing on him. If someone pushes on him, he’s like, oh, I get to push on something that’s awesome. If it’s too easy or things aren’t forcing him to grow out of his discomfort when it comes to the work, he’s like, what’s happening? He’s somebody that wants to push into that and grow. So for Pascal to come in and shake things up, while I think some of the comfort level in the common room may not be as easy for him when it comes to the job and being serious and taking things on strong, watching him walk into a fire without even full bunker gear on and handle situations, that’s inspiring.

I agree there’s no replacing Chief Boden. This is a totally different guy. What Carver knows and what Carver doesn’t know according to the story is interesting. I think it’s a really awesome story to watch him and his wife [KaDee Strickland] and [their] struggles. That’s a really fun relationship, one that we haven’t seen, I don’t think, on the show. So I think it’s been great. I’m so happy to have Dermot with us. He’s awesome.

Do you have any significant scenes with him coming up?

No, I don’t. Not yet. I hope I do. He’s such a good actor. Everything that he’s been in has been great. There’s some mischief in him, which I think is such a good thing to add because sometimes Chief Boden was kind of like the righteous of righteous, you know what I mean? He was willing to do everything to be on that side of things. And it’s interesting to watch someone come in and this person might be willing to fudge some numbers at times. He’s an interesting dude, going into somebody’s house, punching ’em, putting some threats in their ears, that’s pretty impressive—impressive and dangerous.

How is Carver feeling about Truck? Is there anything he wants in particular in whoever fills that open spot, or is it just maybe someone who leaves him alone?

I think right now, when you’re on the apparatus, while having someone who leaves him alone probably is a good thing in the personal realm, you want to know who’s got your back, and right now there’s no one there. He has Kidd [Miranda Rae Mayo], he has Mouch [Christian Stolte], who will always have his back. That team is strong, but a four-person team is helpful. If you’re going to go into a building and it’s on fire and you need to separate, you don’t want to be the one alone. You want to have somebody on your back watching your back just there for that search. You need somebody there with you a lot of time. So I think not having that fourth member is a big deal, and hopefully we get somebody, I think what he wants is someone who’s going to be there that he can develop a working strong in the heat of battle relationship with, and I think he will.

Are we going to be seeing floaters for the time being?

Maybe. Maybe we just don’t have anyone for a second. There’s all sorts of options, but I don’t want to say any more than maybe

What else is coming up in general? Are there any significant problems coming, 51’s way that they have to deal with as a house?

There definitely is some where a few people get caught in something and have to figure their way out, but the specific of that would ruin it for a lot of people.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC