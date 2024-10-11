Never Miss An Alert from The 126 For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1: Lone Star Newsletter:

Uh-oh, the dinner that Tommy (Gina Torres) really needed to go well isn’t on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Following her proposal, Trevor (D.B. Woodside) revealed that she needs to meet his ex-wife, and Cassandra (Diandra Lyle) arrives in the October 14 episode. But as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, things take a turn.

First, Cassandra’s not happy to hear her daughter Melody (Bella Blanding) has been somewhere she took her before, with Tommy and her girls. “We had only gone that one time, when the girls were off from school,” Tommy says, trying to smooth things over. “So was that before or after you tried to poison my daughter?” Cassandra asks. (Ouch!)

Trevor thinks “poisoning is a little dramatic” since “technically, all the ingredients were edible,” and Melody defends Tommy, arguing she basically deserved it. “You know how I get sometimes,” she says. But Cassandra needs to know “what kind of household your father intends to raise you in and if this woman has plans to poison anyone else.” Tommy says that’s fair … but then Cassandra seems bothered and accuses her of putting something in her food! Watch the full sneak peek above to see more—and why Cass may not be wrong to question what she’s eating.

When we spoke with Torres for our 9-1-1: Lone Star aftershow First Response for Episode 2 “Trainwrecks,” she told us, “I think intellectually [Tommy] understands [Cassandra needs to vet her], but there’s that emotional component that’s like, well, what if she doesn’t like me? What if she has beef? Because she is incredibly protective of her own daughters. So she gets that. She understands that.”

As for how that meeting goes, Torres teased, “[Tommy’s] quite methodical. She’s learned a couple of good tricks in terms of food and things, but Tommy’s who she is. She can’t be anybody other than who she is. And yes, I’m not going to say that it goes easily in fact, quite the opposite. All kinds of chaos ensues and things jump off and there are some unexpected repercussions.”

Also in the October 14 episode, “My Way,” the 126 are called on the scene to a hoarder’s rat-infested house, then are trapped in an elevator as a woman goes into labor.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox