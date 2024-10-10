‘The Voice’ Star Snoop Dogg Gets Major News About Notorious Murder Case

Despite all Snoop Dogg’s success, a murky incident from his past has been gnawing away in the background for most of his glittering career. It was 28 years ago when the rapper was acquitted of the fatal shooting of a gang member.

Now it seems that details from the case and investigation will remain buried forever.

The rap mogul, who is currently serving as a coach on Season 26 of The Voice, filed to seal the criminal case back in January this year, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The court didn’t waste any time, granting the request in February. News of this development has only just been made public.

Snoop, 52, and his bodyguard McKinley Lee were accused of killing gang member Phillip Woldemariam in 1993 at Palms’ Woodbine Park in Los Angeles.

The star famously wrote “Murder Was The Case” addressing the allegations and media firestorm that followed. He even performed the song at the 1993 MTV Awards before his arrest.

Snoop, real name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., stood trial at age 24 for first and second-degree murder charges in 1996. He was represented by Johnnie Cochran, who was part of O.J. Simpson‘s “Dream Team” that helped get the NFL star acquitted. After a high-profile trial, covered by MTV, Snoop and his bodyguard were found not guilty.

With files from the case now under wraps, this means details aren’t accessible to the general public nor will they appear in background checks involving the music star. Not that the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper has any issues getting a job as he has become one of the most recognizable and beloved stars in the world.

How current gig at The Voice follows on from his NBC role as resident cheer captain throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. And let’s not forget becoming besties with someone who had her own run-in with the law in Martha Stewart.

Snoop’s efforts to get the case sealed weren’t a solo act. He got help from Ceasar McDowell and his nonprofit Unite the People Inc. According to its website, the California-based nonprofit started in 2014 bringing in citizens, defense attorneys, and families and friends of incarcerated loved ones to fight injustice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Unfortunately, the February ruling happened around the same time as the death of Snoop’s brother Bing Worthington. The music executive was 44. Snoop shared a photo writing, “@badabing33 always made us laugh u bac with moms.”

Snoop has built a large family as a dad to four including Corde, Cordell, and Cori, with his wife, Shante Broadus, and another in Julian from a previous relationship. The WWE Hall of Famer is also a grandfather to seven.