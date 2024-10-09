Kathy Bates‘ Matty is wasting no time with her secret investigation now that she’s successfully infiltrated the Jacobson Moore law firm. But in the promo for Matlock Episode 2 above, Matty raises suspicions at work as she requests access to an old case file. Is she too eager, too early?

After an encore of the series premiere on October 10 and its official series premiere on September 22, Matlock‘s second episode will come out on Tuesday, October 17 on CBS. New episodes will air weekly from that point on. Episode 2 is called “Rome, in a Day.” In it, Matty is settling into her new role at Jacobson Moore. Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and the aptly nicknamed “Team You Three” (Matty, Billy, and Sarah) take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he’s been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian disagree on a parenting matter.

The preview for “Rome, in a Day” reveals Matty’s secret doings. In the clip above, she asks a secretary, Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher), at the law firm about email privacy, rightly assuming she’ll have none. She asks about privacy seemingly because she wants to request an old case file without setting off any alarms.

“This is your first official day. Why are you asking? What file could you possibly need?” Mrs. Belvin asks. Matty has to think fast to get the secretary off her scent.

“Mrs. Belvin, I woke up at 75 years old without a husband or money and a 12-year-old kid to raise. I need this job more than you can possibly imagine, so I’m just trying to look ahead,” she explains. “‘Cause at my age, they’re not looking for reasons to hire you, they’re looking for reasons to fire you.” Her on-the-fly excuse seems to work, but Matty will continue to face challenges that force her to think on her feet.

As viewers know but her coworkers don’t, Matty is secretly hunting for information proving that Olympia, ex-husband Julian (Jason Ritter), or Julian’s father (Beau Bridges) buried documents that would’ve gotten opioids off the market 10 years earlier. Getting access to old case files is one of the many avenues Matty is pursuing on her hunt for the truth.

