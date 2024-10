NHL TV Schedule 2024-25 Regular Season

Time to hit the ice!

The puck drops on the 2024-25 NHL regular season Tuesday, October 8, with a tripleheader on ESPN featuring the St. Louis Blues at the Seattle Kraken, the Boston Bruins at the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Utah Hockey Club (an “expansion” team mostly made up of former Arizona Coyotes players).

This season, the NHL is skipping the All-Star Game in favor of the new 4 Nations Face-Off, a seven-game tournament featuring USA, Canada, Sweden and Finland running from February 12-20.

Other key dates include an NHL Thanksgiving Showdown doubleheader on Black Friday November 29, the NHL Winter Classic at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve December 31 and the NHL Stadium Series matchup at Ohio Stadium March 1.

NHL games can be seen on TV on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, NHL Network, TNT and truTV throughout the season, with streaming available on Hulu, ESPN+ and Max.

NHL 2024-25 National TV & Streaming Schedule

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change. National TV games may be blacked out in local markets. Additional NHL Network game broadcasts to be announced.

Tuesday, October 8

4:30/3:30c: St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, ESPN/ESPN+

7/6c: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, ESPN/ESPN+

10/9c: Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Hockey Club, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, October 9

7:30/6:30c: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT/Max

10/9c: Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT/Max

Thursday, October 10

8/7c: Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, Hulu/ESPN+

10:30/9:30c: St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, October 11

7/6c: Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, Hulu/ESPN+

Sunday, October 13

8/7c: Calgary Flames at Edmonton Oilers, NHL Network

Monday, October 14

7/6c: Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers, NHL Network

Tuesday, October 15

7/6c: Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets, NHL Network

7:30/6:30c: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, ESPN

10/9c: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers, ESPN

Wednesday, October 16

7/6c: Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT/truTV/Max

9:30/8:30c: Boston Bruins at Colorado Avalanche, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, October 17

7:30/6:30c: New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, October 18

7/6c: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL Network

Saturday, October 19

7/6c: New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL Network

Sunday, October 20

8/7c: Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, NHL Network

Monday, October 21

7:30/6:30c: Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs, NHL Network

Tuesday, October 22

6/5c: Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN/ESPN+

8:30/7:30c: Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken, ESPN/ESPN+

11/10c: Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, October 23

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, TNT/truTV/Max

Friday, October 25

8:30/7:30c: Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, October 26

7/6c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, NHL Network

Sunday, October 27

6/5c: Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings, NHL Network

Monday, October 28

7:30/6:30c: Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, October 29

7:30/6:30c: New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, ESPN

10/9c: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks, ESPN

Wednesday, October 30

10/9c: Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, October 31

8/7c: Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, November 6

8/7c: Detroit Red Wings at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, November 7

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, November 8

7:30/6:30c: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, November 12

7:30/6:30c: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, November 13

7:30/6:30c: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT/Max

10/9c: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, November 14

7:30/6:30c: St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, November 19

8/7c: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, November 20

7:30/6:30c: Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT/Max

10/9c: Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, November 21

8:30/7:30c: Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, November 27

7:30/6:30c: Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, TNT/Max

10/9c: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, TNT/Max

Friday, November 29

6:30/5:30c: NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, TNT/Max

9/8c: NHL Thanksgiving Showdown: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, TNT/Max

Tuesday, December 3

7/6c: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, Hulu/ESPN+

10/9c: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, December 4

7:30/6:30c: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT/Max

10/9c: Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings, TNT/Max

Thursday, December 5

7:30/6:30c: Seattle Kraken at New York Islanders, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, December 6

7:30/6:30c: Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, December 10

7/6c: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils, Hulu/ESPN+

9:30/8:30c: Minnesota Wild at Utah Hockey Club, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, December 11

7:30/6:30c: New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, December 12

8:30/7:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, December 17

7:30/6:30c: New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, December 18

7/6c: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings, TNT/truTV/Max

9:30/8:30c: Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild, TNT/Max

Thursday, December 19

7:30/6:30c: Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, December 20

7/6c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, December 27

7/6c: Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN2

9:30/8:30c: Colorado Avalanche at Utah Hockey Club, ESPN2

Sunday, December 29

8:30/7:30c: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN

Tuesday, December 31

5/4c: NHL Winter Classic: St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (at Wrigley Field), TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, January 2

7:30/6:30c: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, January 4

Noon/11a c: New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, January 5

3/2c: New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, January 7

7:30/6:30c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Philadelphia Flyers, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, January 8

7:30/6:30c: Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Florida Panthers at Utah Hockey Club, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, January 9

7:30/6:30c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, January 11

1/noon c: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, January 14

7:30/6:30c: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, January 15

6/5c: Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres, TNT/truTV/Max

8:30/7:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, January 16

7/6c: Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Tuesday, January 21

8/7c: Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, January 22

10/9c: Florida Panthers at Los Angeles Kings, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, January 23

8/7c: Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Wild, Hulu/ESPN+

Friday, January 24

7:30/6:30c: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, ESPN

Tuesday, January 28

7:30/6:30c: Colorado Avalanche at New York Islanders, Hulu/ESPN+

10/9c: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, January 29

7/6c: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils, TNT/truTV/Max

9:30/8:30c: Pittsburgh Penguins at Utah Hockey Club, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, January 30

7:30/6:30c: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, Hulu/ESPN+

10/9c: San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken, ESPN

Saturday, February 1

1/noon c: Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, February 4

8/7c: Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues, Hulu/ESPN+

10:30/9:30c: Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, February 5

7/6c: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, TNT/truTV/Max

9:30/8:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, February 6

7:30/6:30c: Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild, Hulu/ESPN+

10/9c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Seattle Kraken, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, February 8

1/noon c: Tampa Bay Lightning at Detroit Red Wings, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c: Vegas Golden Knights at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

Wednesday, February 12

8/7c: 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. Sweden, TBA

Thursday, February 13

8/7c: 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs. Finland, TBA

Saturday, February 15

1/noon c: 4 Nations Face-Off: Finland vs. Sweden, TBA

8/7c: 4 Nations Face-Off: USA vs. Canada, TBA

Monday, February 17

1/noon c: 4 Nations Face-Off: Canada vs. Finland, TBA

8/7c: 4 Nations Face-Off: Sweden vs. USA, TBA

Thursday, February 20

8/7c: 4 Nations Face-Off: Championship Game, TBA

Saturday, February 22

12:30/11:30a c: Minnesota Wild at Detroit Red Wings, ABC/ESPN+

3/2c: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, February 23

1/noon c: Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals, TNT/truTV/Max

3:30/2:30c: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT/truTV/Max

Tuesday, February 25

7:30/6:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, February 26

10/9c: Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, February 27

7:30/6:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, March 1

3/2c: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

6/5c: NHL Stadium Series: Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets (at Ohio Stadium), ESPN

Sunday, March 2

1/noon c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT/truTV/Max

3:30/2:30c: Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, TNT/truTV/Max

6/5c: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, TNT/truTV/Max

Tuesday, March 4

8/7c: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, March 5

7:30/6:30c: Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Toronto Maple Leafs at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, March 6

7/6c: Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Seattle Kraken at Nashville Predators, ESPN

Saturday, March 8

12:30/11:30a c: Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers, ABC/ESPN+

3/2c: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 9

1/noon c: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT/truTV/Max

3:30/2:30c: Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild, TNT/truTV/Max

Monday, March 10

6:30/5:30c: Edmonton Oilers at Buffalo Sabres, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 11

8/7c: Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, Hulu/ESPN+

10:30/9:30c: Nashville Predators at San Jose Sharks, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, March 12

7:30/6:30c: Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Anaheim Ducks at Utah Hockey Club, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, March 13

7:30/6:30c: Edmonton Oilers at New Jersey Devils, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, March 15

3/2c: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 16

1/noon c: Vegas Golden Knights at Detroit Red Wings, TNT/truTV/Max

3:30/2:30c: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche, TNT/truTV/Max

Tuesday, March 18

9/8c: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, ESPN

Wednesday, March 19

7/6c: Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT/Max

9:30/8:30c: Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild, TNT/Max

Thursday, March 20

7:30/6:30c: Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, March 22

8/7c: Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC/ESPN+

Monday, March 24

7:30/6:30c: Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils, Hulu/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 25

7:30/6:30c: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, March 26

7:30/6:30c: New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, March 27

10/9c: Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Saturday, March 29

8/7c: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, March 30

10/9c: San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN

Tuesday, April 1

7:30/6:30c: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, Hulu/ESPN+

Wednesday, April 2

7/6c: Minnesota Wild at New York Rangers, TNT/truTV/Max

9:30/8:30c: Colorado Avalanche at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, April 3

10:30/9:30c: Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, April 5

12:30/11:30a c: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, ABC/ESPN+

3/2c: Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 6

12:30/11:30a c: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, TNT/truTV/Max

3/2c: Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild, TNT/truTV/Max

5:30/4:30c: Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, ESPN

Tuesday, April 8

7/6c: Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN

9:30/8:30c: Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Wednesday, April 9

7:30/6:30c: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, April 10

7:30/6:30c: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals, Hulu/ESPN+

10/9c: Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings, Hulu/ESPN+

Saturday, April 12

12:30/11:30a c: New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, ABC/ESPN+

3/2c: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday, April 13

1/noon c: New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils, TNT/truTV/Max

3:30/2:30c: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, ESPN

Monday, April 14

10/9c: Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, ESPN

Tuesday, April 15

8/7c: Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, ESPN

10:30/9:30c: Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken, ESPN

Wednesday, April 16

7:30/6:30c: Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils, TNT/truTV/Max

10/9c: Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks, TNT/truTV/Max

Thursday, April 17

7/6c: Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN