Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune’s iconic Vanna White has revealed that pumping iron keeps her in winning shape after so many years in a new weightlifting video, majorly flexing on fans and Ryan Seacrest.

The 67-year-old shared the routine for her arms in an Instagram video on Monday (October 7), which was filmed in her spacious green room at the WOF studios with high heels lined up behind her. Wearing a patterned, sleeveless dress, which she donned for that night’s episode, White hoisted the barbells without breaking a sweat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanna White (@officialvannawhite)

She explained in a macho tone with the video set to pump-up music: “See I wear a lot of sleeveless dresses, so I have to keep the muscles going!” Her biceps looked extremely toned; she’s long credited an exersise ritual with her age-defying figure.

Then, co-host Seacrest joined in, but he had more trouble lifting the weights: “See this is how high I can go,” he whimpered. “Or everything will fall out.” After encouraging Seacrest, who could only do a few reps, White took back the weights to do “ten more.”

Switching back to Seacrest, who opted for an interesting technique, he joked: “41 Seasons and you’ve never done this move?” White responded: “You learn something new every season!”

On the sides of the weights, a 10-lb marker was shown, proving White is not playing games with her fitness.

“Just a little pre-show workout!” White captioned the post.

Fans spun to the comments section, praising White for her commitment to getting shredded and her rapport with an outmatched Seacrest.

“You guys are great team!” a top comment read. “Ryan, you are filling those big shoes and doing a great job”

“Oh! okay Vanna White! I’ll buy the O and I’ll spin and say K! Solve the puzzle; OK!!!” gushed another.

“Vanna, I do that too to keep my arms looking good,” wrote a third.

“You look gorgeous Vanna!,” wrote a fourth.

“I wondered what weight she uses. I have 3 lb ones…” wrote a fifth.

“I don’t care for the Wheel of Fortune anymore because they shouldn’t have hired Ryan Seacrest he needs to be let go and replaced with Maggie Sajak please,” snarked a sixth.

To which another fan replied: “Ok. Bye. We love it. Great chemistry with guests.”

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Life, Vanna divulged that her preferred exercise is spinning, an activity that she routinely completes five days a week. The star also does push-ups and sit-ups.

The longtime co-host dished: “I’m still wearing these clothes that I’ve been wearing for the past 40 years,” before revealing she has “a fitting every couple of weeks.”

It’s no secret White has worn over 8000 dresses never repeating a look (except for once). In a Monday (October 7) interview on Live with Kelly and Mark, Seacrest revealed he’s rotating through “five suits” in comparison, and that’s just fine.

Meanwhile, WoF viewers are warming up to Seacrest, who officially replaced Pat Sajak as the nightly host after four decades last month. He’s kept ratings high with the strongest week in five years for the Season 42 debut. That said, fans called out the host for an on-air blunder they dubbed his “first blooper” last Friday and a recent questionable bonus puzzle (Cashew Nuts?).

There were also rumblings before the big premiere about White and Seacrest not getting along as co-hosts, those rumors seem to be just that as the pair are doing A-Okay so far.

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings