Intelligence Has Your Back For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago P.D. Newsletter:

After 12 seasons of being at the rank of officer, someone on Chicago P.D. is finally getting a promotion. But who’s going to become a detective? Any of the three officers on the show since the beginning—Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins)—would be the right choice.

And so when TV Insider recently spoke with Flueger and Hawkins, we had to try to get some scoop. “Somebody very deserving gets it,” says Flueger. But who is that? Well, we’ll have to wait and see in Episode 6, and it turns out, even the person who’s been itching for that promotion for his character isn’t so sure it’s the right move now.

Hawkins did say prior to the season beginning that Atwater wants to be a detective, and now, he acknowledges that his character “would love to be a detective and serve at a higher level,” but now, given where the season—and Intelligence’s boss, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe)—is, his thoughts have changed.

Instead, now it’s about “focusing and locking on protecting the legacy of Sergeant Voight,” explains Hawkins. “I think [Atwater’s] in a position to be able to do that. And he doesn’t have to be a detective to do that. All he has to do is be in the pocket. All he has to do is be there for Voight. Everybody in that unit is special, and we’re there for a reason. And some of us aren’t there to be detectives. Some of us are just there to be there and to be present and to help Sarge out. We just lost another valuable member, somebody who we know was very, very close to Sarge. Plus, he almost lost his life more importantly.”

Once he saw the beginning of the season, which saw Voight constantly on the move, with Intelligence busy with cases, “I was like, ‘Oh no, this has nothing to do with being a detective,'” Hawkins continues. “And I almost felt selfish for thinking about myself like that. I was like, no, it is more important for me to lock in on what Sarge needs and make sure that I’m there for him and as he thrives and as he is protected, so are we. And so win, lose, or draw as far as the promotion is concerned, Atwater’s going to be in the pocket.”

Flueger, on the other hand, doesn’t think Ruzek “needs that job” because “it’s just more eyes on you. I think he’s happy to be where he is. It may be better pay, but more responsibility, too.”

It all comes down to what Ruzek loves about the job—and it’s what he’s doing now. He continues, “When you’re a detective, you don’t chase people down. You don’t get into gunplay, you run the scene. That’s your responsibility. I think he’s fine where he is.”

Who do you want to be promoted? Who do you think is going to be promoted? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC