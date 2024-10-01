Max Reveals ‘No Sleep October’ Scary Movie Slate

Max has announced its collections of Halloween-ready films curated for fans to enjoy all month long throughout October.

The library includes some brand-new original films, including the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot premiering on October 3, Max’s original film Caddo Lake premiering on October 10, the streaming addition of Ti West’s X trilogy closer MaXXXine on October 18, and the streaming debut of M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap on October 25.

The streamer also has an array of other classics of horror cinema organized into taste-specific categories, from Halloween musts to creature features to Stephen King universe adaptations, as indicated below.

Screaming Now: Essential Picks

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Caddo Lake (2024) (Premieres 10/10)

Fright Night (1985)

It (2017)

Malignant (2021)

MaXXXine (2024) (Premieres 10/18)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Premieres 10/3)

Scream (1996)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Shining (1980)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Trap (2024) (Premieres 10/25)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Uzumaki

We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2022)

X (2022) (Premieres 10/18)

Pure Nightmare Fuel

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Black Christmas (2019)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Oracle (2023)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pulse (2001)

Saw (2004)

Scream 2 (1997)

Sinister (2012)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Nun II (2023)

The Strangers (2008)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

A24 Spine-Chillers



A Ghost Story (2017)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Climax (2018)

Dream Scenario (2023)

I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

It Comes at Night (2017)

MaXXXine (2024) (Premieres 10/18)

Men (2022)

Midsommar (2019)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Lighthouse (2019)

X (2022) (Premieres 10/18)

M. Night Shyamalan Spotlight

Caddo Lake (2024) (Premieres 10/10)

Signs (2002)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Visit (2015)

The Watchers (2024)

Trap (2024) (Premieres 10/25)

Unbreakable (2000)

Stephen King’s Universe

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Firestarter (1984)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Misery (1990)

Salem’s Lot (1979)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Premieres 10/3)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

The Outsider

The Shining (1980)

Halloween Classics

Beetlejuice (1988)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Practical Magic (1998)

The Craft (1996)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Unleash the Monster

Aliens (1986)

Anaconda (1997)

Cronos (1994)

Equinox (1970)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

House (1977)

Krampus (2015)

Leviathan (1989)

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Open Water (2004)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Salem’s Lot (2024) (Premieres 10/3)

Splice (2010)

The Blob (1958)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The Lure (2015)

Vampyr (1932)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)