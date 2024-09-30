Your upcoming holiday-timed binge has been sorted as Netflix unveils the premiere date and more news on No Good Deed, the newest project from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the title ranging from the premiere date and trailer to its star-studded cast, and beyond. Scroll down for a closer peek, and don’t forget to mark your calendars for the forthcoming series.

When Does No Good Deed Premiere?

No Good Deed will officially premiere on Thursday, December 12, with eight 30-minute episodes for viewers to enjoy.

Does No Good Deed Have a Trailer?

Netflix unveiled the first teaser for the series, which isn’t the official trailer, but offers a closer look at the cast. See it, above.

Who Stars in No Good Deed?

The cast of this series includes Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Abbi Jacobson, Lisa Kudrow, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, Teyonah Parris, Ray Romano, Luke Wilson, Matt Rogers, Kate Moennig, Chloe East, Rory Scovel, Wyatt Aubrey, Kevin Alves, Linda Lavin, and Anna Maria Horsford.

What Is No Good Deed About?

When Lydia (Kudrow) and Paul (Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to build a new life, they list their 1920 Spanish-style villa for sale in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods. Needless to say, the bidding war begins as several hopeful buyers emerge and try to win over the owners, all with hopes that the home could fix their various troubles. But as Lydia and Paul know, sometimes your dream house can also be a complete nightmare. As the couple struggles to hide the dark and dangerous secrets lingering inside their home, Paul and Lydia realize the only way to escape the past is to face it.

Who Makes No Good Deed?

Feldman, who is the series creator, also serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer on No Good Deed. Other executive producers include director Silver Tree, Christie Smith, Jessica Elbaum, and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Writers in addition to Feldman include Madie Dhaliwal, Cara DiPaolo, Crystal Jenkins, Kelly Hutchinson, Bruce Eric Kaplan, and Zora Bikangaga.

Stay tuned for additional details as we approach the show’s premiere and let us know if you’re planning to stream in the comments section, below.

No Good Deed, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 12, Netflix