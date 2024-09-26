Richard Simmons’ Family Accuses Housekeeper of ‘Greed’ in Battle Over His Estate

The family of the late Richard Simmons has become embroiled in a dispute with the fitness icon’s longtime house manager, Teresa Reveles, regarding rights to Simmons’ estate.

As reported by People, Reveles filed a petition on Wednesday, September 25, to be reinstated as co-trustee for Simmons’ estate. Reveles, who served as the fitness guru’s house manager and friend for 36 years, claimed she was misled by Simmons’ brother Lenny and his wife Cathy into giving up her role while she was grieving.

Simmons died on July 13, two days after suffering a fall in his home. Reveles found his body in his bedroom. On August 22, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Simmons died from blunt traumatic injuries.

Responding to Reveles’ petition, a spokesperson for the Simmons family provided a statement to People, where they blasted Reveles for her “greed” and said Simmons would be “heartbroken” by her actions.

“Richard’s message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way. Her actions threaten to harm Richard’s incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve,” the statement started.

It continued, “Richard took impeccable care of Teresa and made sure even after his passing that she was well taken care of. She is a significant beneficiary of his will. She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all.”

Lenny serves as the other co-trustee of Simmons’ estate and a beneficiary.

The statement goes on to say that “the allegations in the petition are completely and demonstrably false” and “Teresa’s request to be reinstated as co-trustee was declined because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate, and Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests.”

In addition, the family claimed that Reveles is still staying in Simmons’ house and “has attempted to charge the estate for her living expenses.” They also added, “We also have learned that a documentary has been pitched to Netflix that identifies Teresa as the principal source and contributor and that we believe will be hurtful to Richard’s legacy.”

“Unfortunately, it appears that Teresa intends to waste the assets of the estate, which otherwise would go to the beneficiaries, to pursue meritless and pointless litigation,” the statement concluded. “When the court is apprised of the facts that already have been given to Teresa’s attorney, we are confident that the court will deny the petition.”

While Reveles awaits a decision on her petition, she has asked the court to prohibit Lenny from profiting from Simmons’ image and likeness.