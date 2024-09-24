‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Star Daisy Kelliher Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has been opening up about freezing her eggs to give herself the best chance of having a child in the future.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 37-year-old reality star, who is single, revealed she’d undergone a second round of freezing her eggs. Alongside the post, she shared a photo of herself in a blue surgical cap taken before the procedure and a video of herself lying in a clinic bed.

“It’s been just over a week since I did my second round of egg freezing with @apricity_fertility and thought I would give a round up of my experience as best I could here,” the reality star wrote.

“I was lucky as this was my second time doing this so I went in quite prepared,” she continued, noting her main symptoms were “bloating, tiredness and very hungry (all of which are gone now).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@daisykelliher87)

She added, “I personally found the injections fine, the biggest issue with me is the time frame in the evening. I chose 8pm but with my schedule I found this hard to be consistent with.”

Kelliher also praised Apricity Fertility, revealing, “I had a VERY bad experience with the previous clinic mainly with accounting so a huge draw with Apricity was there one stop shop price (currently have a 15% discount until decemeber), when the pricing isn’t clear it can add up very quickly.”

She then shared more specific details about the procedure, revealing, “Going into this I had 5 follicles and three smaller ones. So the aim was to get five eggs. When I came out I was told there were six follicles and a few smaller ones but the doctor could only get three. We aren’t sure why this happened and why she couldn’t get the egg from three follicles.”

“I was pretty upset,” she added. “To have an expectation and to not reach that expectation was obviously very disappointing, for me personally physically it’s fine but mentally I find the whole thing so draining. Nine months ago I got 10 eggs and now three it creates intrusive thoughts in your head.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@daisykelliher87)

Kelliher followed up with a second post, where she told her followers she’s “feeling so much better about it all now.”

“I took my future into my control and I have 13 frozen eggs to use if I wish to do so in the future,” she said. “This doesn’t guarantee a baby but guarantees I did what I could for when the time is right.”

“I’m so glad I shared this journey for women who felt alone, for women looking for information but also for me, I did not realise how many women and people I knew who were doing the same thing,” she continued, noting her “thoughts are with anyone going through any fertility experience at the moment, in the past or in the future.”

Kelliher, who is set to appear in the upcoming fifth season of Bravo’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, previously opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs in an Instagram video earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy (@daisykelliher87)

“The reason I decided to freeze my eggs is because I was 36, now I’m 37 and I am still single,” she explained. “I would like the option to have a family… At the moment, I would like a family, but if that doesn’t happen, that’s okay.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5, Premiere, Monday, October 7, 9/8c, Bravo