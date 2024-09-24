‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Go Wild For Celeb Lookalike Contestant

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! fans have a new celebrity lookalike favorite. The show’s current champion David Erb bears a striking resemblance to an iconic actor.

Erb, a puzzle designer from Seattle, Washington, appeared for the first on Monday’s (September 23) episode, where he faced off against Dana Schwartz, a writer from Los Angeles, California, and two-day champion Jen Feldman, a high school teacher from Brooklyn, New York.

Viewers quickly gravitated toward Erb, with many pointing out that he’s the spitting image of actor and director Clint Eastwood.

“Is it just me or does David on #Jeopardy remind anyone else of a young Clint Eastwood??” wrote one fan on X.

“Clint Eastwood’s doppelgänger CLEANED UP on Jeopardy tonight,” said another.

“David looks like several different people. Clint Eastwood is one of them,” added one viewer on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Yes! I was thinking about Clint Eastwood the whole game because of him lol. He got the signature squint and everything,” another replied.

“My wife also made the Clint Eastwood observation,” another added.

“If Sam Buttrey is the Steve Martin of @Jeopardy, tonight’s contestant David Erb is it’s Clint Eastwood,” said another, referring to fan-fave Sam Buttrey and his resemblance to comedian Steve Martin.

Another quipped, “No one told me Clint Eastwood was going to be on Jeopardy! tonight.”

“In an alternate timeline, David kept his astrophysics hobby alive while on location in the desert as Clint Eastwood’s stunt double,” said another.

It wasn’t just his Clint Eastwood looks that won fans over, as Erb also proved to be an impressive quizzer. Following the first round, Erb led the way with $5,000 and then nailed both Daily Doubles in the Double Jeopardy round, allowing him to cruise to a runaway. He finished the round with a season-high of $30,000.

Unfortunately, Erb and his fellow contestants couldn’t crack the Final Jeopardy clue, which ended up being a triple stumper. The tricky clue read: “Among those who attended his 1864 funeral were Ralph Waldo Emerson, Bronson Alcott & Franklin Pierce.”

The correct answer was, “Who is Nathaniel Hawthorne?”

Erb wagered a huge $12,345, only to answer incorrectly with “Who is He Adams?” Luckily, his opponents also answered incorrectly, meaning Erb won the episode with $17,655.

With his intimidating Clint Eastwood looks and background as a puzzle designer, many fans think Erb could be tough to beat. “Once they said David is a puzzle designer and ex-Physicist, I knew he was winning easily,” wrote one fan.

“Right? That’s like the description you’d give to a character in skit who’s supposed to be comically good at Jeopardy. Just need to add in that they’re also a professor of history and literature,” another responded.

Erb will return to the Alex Trebek stage on Tuesday night (September 24), where he’ll be looking to walk away with another fistful of dollars.

Did you think Erb looks like Eastwood? What did you think of his performance?