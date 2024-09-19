NBC News’ Steve Kornacki Pays Tribute to His Mom Who Has Died at 77

NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki has paid tribute to his late mother, Anne B. Kornacki, after she died on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the age of 77.

Taking to X on Tuesday, September 17, Kornacki shared a screenshot of an obituary posted that same day, which revealed his mom had passed away “unexpectedly” at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Maine “with her family by her side” last Friday.

Kornacki, best known as the multimedia anchor and data analyst for much of MSNBC’s The Place for Politics campaign coverage, also shared a childhood photo on Instagram. In the pic, he is seen sitting on his mom’s knee while drinking from a can of soda.

“I found this picture and gave it to my mom for her birthday a few years ago. I look at her in it and I see love, care and happiness (and probably a little worry that I’d spill the soda). And that’s what I felt from her my whole life,” Kornacki wrote in the caption of the post.

He continued, “I lost her on Friday. I’m so lucky she was able to see so much of my life, even if no amount of time could ever be enough. No offense to anyone out there, but my mom was the best mom.”

Kornacki’s sister Katie commented on the post, writing, “Sorry, but my mom was the best mom. You and I were very lucky to have her ❤️.”

According to the obituary, Anne was a former social worker for the State of Connecticut who worked “primarily with Child Protective Services until leaving after the birth of her children in order to dedicate her time to her family.”

She later ran a bed and breakfast in Wiscasset, Maine, with her husband Stephan J. Kornacki. The couple ran the B&B from 1998 to 2005 before returning to Brunswick.

“An intelligent, caring and accomplished woman, Anne devoted much of her life to her family, creating a loving and supportive home,” the obit read.

“Among family and friends, her hospitality was legendary,” it continued. “A more recent highlight of her life was the birth of her granddaughter three years ago; she eagerly embraced being a Grandma and found great joy in this role.”

Anne is survived by her son Steve, daughter Katie, husband Stephan, granddaughter Anne and three of her four brothers; Joseph, Anthony and William.