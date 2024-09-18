Garrett Hedlund Talks JonBenét Ramsey Series Role: ‘Very Heavy’

Garrett Hedlund can currently be seen in Tulsa King, the second season of which premiered Sunday (September 15), but soon enough Paramount+ subscribers will get a double dose of the actor. He will star in the streamer’s upcoming limited series about the infamous JonBenét Ramsey case, in which the six-year-old girl from Boulder, Colorado, was murdered in her home in the middle of the night. Despite multiple suspects and theories, an arrest was never made.

In the series, Hedlund will star in the series as Detective Steve Thomas, the investigating officer who was so disturbed by the department’s handling of the case that he resigned with a scathing open letter to his chief.

In support of Tulsa King‘s upcoming episode (more to come), TV Insider spoke to Hedlund about his decision to join the series, and he explained, “Richard LaGravenese is the writer and creator. He’s a phenomenal writer. He’s really done something incredibly special with this story.”

Hedlund added, “I just really wanted to be a part of it when I read this character Steve Thomas who was one of the original Boulder Police Detectives that went on to write a pretty effective resignation letter, explaining why and his qualms about the case and how it was handled to writing a book. There was just so much. His involvement was very heavy in it. There was a lot there, and I thought it’d be really interesting to try to tackle that.”

About the series at large, Hedlund predicted, “I think it’s a story where everybody has sought answers so much, and I think there’s gonna be a lot of eyes on it.”

A release date has not been set yet for the Paramount+ limited series, but it sounds like it’ll be a must-see true-crime-based story when it does arrive.

Stay tuned for more of TV Insider’s interview with Garrett Hedlund this Sunday (September 22).