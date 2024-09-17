Former CNN host Don Lemon made a surprise return to his old news network on Monday, September 16, when he appeared as a guest on Erin Burnett OutFront.

The appearance marked Lemon’s first time back at CNN since being fired in April 2023. His firing came just months after he made controversial comments on-air about women “in their prime.” This was followed by a Variety exposé, which detailed his “diva-like” behavior on set and alleged mistreatment of female colleagues.

Lemon later apologized for his comments and “agreed to participate in formal training.” However, CNN decided to let the anchor go just weeks later, with The Wrap reporting that the network and Lemon reached a separation deal worth approximately $24.5 million.

Appearing on OutFront on Monday, Lemon promoted his new book about religion in America, I Was Once Lost, and reacted to the news of a potential shooter being arrested after allegedly aiming a rifle at former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago golf course.

While Lemon said he was glad Trump didn’t get hurt, he added (per Mediaite), “But for Donald Trump and his folks to say – and JD Vance to say – that it’s Democrats who are causing this… that’s an issue.”

He then said he’d written down some notes while hearing the news and asked Burnett if he could read them on the show.

“So, he’s called everyone who works in this building, “the enemy of the people,” right? We had pipe bombs sent because he kept calling us “the enemy of the people,” and that CNN was fake news,” Lemon stated before going on to share many of the fear-mongering rhetoric Trump has spewed in his presidential campaign.

He added, “If Donald Trump wants people, wants Kamala Harris and others to stop saying that he is a threat to democracy, then he should stop threatening democracy. Perhaps he shouldn’t be trying to overturn elections, overthrow the government, and inciting insurrections.”

Following Lemon’s appearance, viewers took to social media to share whether or not they’d like to see him back on CNN permanently.

“Great to see @donlemon and @ErinBurnett chatting on @CNN and what a huge coup that would be if the network would admit a terrible mistake in letting him go, apologize and hire him back. Do it! #DonLemonBackOnCNN,” wrote one X user.

“Miss you on TV Don!! We need you back,” said another.

“I missed your strong and well-structured arguments,” added another.

Another wrote, “You’re going to be back on there, Don. The network has not been the same since you left and I think they realize that. Strength to you, brother.”

“For the love of God just come back to your 7:00 spot. Your so deeply missed!!!!” said another.

“SOOO good to see you tonight! We need your voice badly! Truly CNN has been a mess since you left,” wrote one commenter.

