‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Emily Gold Dies at 17

America’s Got Talent contestant Emily Gold has died. The cheerleader and dancer who had been competing on the ongoing 19th season of the NBC competition series was just 17 years old.

Gold was found dead on Friday (September 13) near the 210 freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office report. It was determined that the teen’s cause of death was suicide.

Hailing from Rancho Cucamonga, California, Gold had been competing alongside her fellow students from Los Osos High School as part of their dance and cheerleading troupe.

Gold has been competing in the ongoing season of America’s Got Talent, and together they made it to the quarterfinals but were eliminated in the results show that aired on Wednesday (August 14).

Following the news of Gold’s death, a GoFundMe was set up for her family, which states, “With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community let’s come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

Back in May 2024, Gold celebrated her and her troupe’s audition for AGT on Instagram where she captioned photos from the day, “WE AUDITIONED!!!!! This has been the most incredible experience and we couldn’t have done it without @rachelmuego and @kylee.kam. Thank you both for creating and guiding the most beautiful family #agtauditions #agt #agtseason19 @agtauditions @agt.”

A message from the school’s principal Eric Cypher to parents and students read, “I’m sorry to share tragic news with you regarding a fellow Grizzly. Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity Cheer squad. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve.”

See Emily perform with her dance troupe in the video, below:

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.