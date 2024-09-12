The 2024 Emmys are almost here and with it comes the big question of, which season of FX‘s The Bear has been nominated.

Confusion around this topic stems from the fact that 2023’s ceremony was delayed and ran in January where the show was a big winner for… Season 1. That means, this time around, the 2024 ceremony will shine a light on Season 2 of the dramedy starring Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmy Berzatto.

Each year that the show has dropped a new season of episodes, it’s always just at the cutoff of eligibility, meaning the late June debut pushes its chances for nomination to the following year’s ceremony. This means 2023’s run of The Bear, which featured arguable fan-favorite episodes like “Fishes” and “Forks” are both in the race.

In fact, Season 2 of The Bear has already won big with seven Emmys already, which were unveiled at the Creative Arts Emmys. Among the seven wins so far are Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for onscreen Berzattos Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Additional awards are up for potential wins when the main Emmys ceremony airs on Sunday, September 15th. Previous winners White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach are all nominated for Season 2 in their respective acting categories, but other series regulars Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas are both among the nominees.

Colón-Zayas is flying solo in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, while Boyce joins Moss-Bachrach in Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Meanwhile, White remains in the Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category as Edebiri is promoted to the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

Additional nominees include series creator Christopher Storer for writing and directing the now-famous aforementioned Christmas episode, “Fishes.”

For those less familiar with The Bear, FX’s streaming series follows Carmy’s efforts to turn his family’s sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment capable of achieving a Michelin star. In addition to starring White, Edebiri, Moss Bachrach, Boyce, and Colón-Zayas, the series features real-life chef Matty Matheson, Abby Elliot, and Edwin Lee Gibson among others.

Tune in on Sunday, September 15th to find out if The Bear Season 2 will win big, and let us know if you’ll be rooting the favorite on.

Emmys, Sunday, September 15, 8/7c, ABC