Jon Bon Jovi Saves Woman in Peril on Ledge of Bridge in Nashville: See Video

Jon Bon Jovi was credited for helping a woman in crisis on a Nashville pedestrian bridge on Tuesday, September 10, in a moment that was captured on surveillance cameras.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared the video footage from the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Wednesday, September 11, which shows the rock star approaching the unidentified woman who is standing on the ledge of the bridge.

In the clip, which was posted to YouTube (but has since been removed), the musician and another woman are seen talking to the woman in crisis before helping her over the guardrail and back onto the safer part of the bridge. Bon Jovi and the woman in crisis continue to talk for a little while before walking away from the area together.

According to People, Bon Jovi was filming a music video in the area when he spotted the woman standing on the ledge of the bridge as if she were about to jump. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department later thanked the singer and his team for intervening.

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety,” the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on X.

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” MNPD Chief John Drake added.

While known for creating hit songs such as “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life,” Bon Jovi also has experience helping individuals in crisis. His charity organization, the JBJ Soul Foundation, is known for supporting those in crisis, particularly those dealing with hunger, poverty, and homelessness.

According to the charity’s official website, the goal is “to recognize and maximize the human potential in those affected by hunger, poverty and homelessness by offering assistance in establishing programs that provide food and affordable housing while supporting social services and job training programs.”

Bon Jovi has not yet publicly commented on what happened in Nashville, but fans have flooded his Instagram comments with thanks and praise for his good deed.

“Thankful to see what you did in Nashville yesterday. From everyone who has struggled, thank you for stopping,” wrote one fan.

“You probably will never read this but you took my breath away with what you did in Nashville. Thank you for your genuine kindness. The world is a better place with you in it,” said another.

“Humble even with all that fame. God bless you for helping that lady off the bridge,” another added.

“You are a hero,” wrote another.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.