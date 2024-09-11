Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Multiple sources have shared with TV Insider that Bold and the Beautiful is on the hunt for a young actress to join the show on a contract basis. The CBS soap opera is looking to cast the role of “Brittany.” She is described as being 18-20 years old and a “leading lady…any mixed ethnicity, fashionable, poised, beautiful, confident, playful, energetic, and assertive.”

The move doesn’t come as a surprise as the show’s most recent young leading lady – Luna (played by Lisa Yamada) – is headed off to the big house in light of the revelation that she killed poor Tom (Clint Howard) and hottie Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), framed her mother Poppy (Romy Park) for those crimes, and drugged and imprisoned Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Luna was being positioned as the show’s newest ingenue. She had a big interest in fashion and came from a “have-not” family. That made her a perfect love interest for Forrester Creations heir RJ, played by Joshua Hoffman. Earlier this year, the show thrust her into a triangle with RJ and his cousin, Zende (Delon de Metz). After accidentally taking a few of her mom’s “mints” (not knowing they would alter her mood), Luna wound up in Zende’s bed and the two made love. De Metz played Zende’s post-coital confusion and concern for Luna perfectly. (Why isn’t this guy on the show more often?)

Zende’s concern for Luna was all for naught, however. Viewers learned that the aspiring fashion designer was out for herself and only wanted to cause havoc in the lives of the people around her. That’s why she only pretended to be zonked out on pills the night she and Zende had sex!

There’s a possibility we haven’t seen the last of Luna. After all, B&B villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has committed similar crimes – murder, kidnapping – only to hang onto her freedom. However, Luna will likely be away for the foreseeable future.

Here’s hoping Brittany isn’t as unbalanced. She may not have to worry about filling her dance card as not only are RJ and Zende without love interests but so is Will (Crew Morrow), Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) son.

