‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Scoop: Soap Is Looking for New Leading Lady After Luna’s Arrest

Michael Maloney
Comments
The Cast of 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
Courtesy of Sean Smith © The Bold and The Beautiful

Multiple sources have shared with TV Insider that Bold and the Beautiful is on the hunt for a young actress to join the show on a contract basis. The CBS soap opera is looking to cast the role of “Brittany.” She is described as being 18-20 years old and a “leading lady…any mixed ethnicity, fashionable, poised, beautiful, confident, playful, energetic, and assertive.”

The move doesn’t come as a surprise as the show’s most recent young leading lady – Luna (played by Lisa Yamada) – is headed off to the big house in light of the revelation that she killed poor Tom (Clint Howard) and hottie Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers), framed her mother Poppy (Romy Park) for those crimes, and drugged and imprisoned Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Luna was being positioned as the show’s newest ingenue. She had a big interest in fashion and came from a “have-not” family. That made her a perfect love interest for Forrester Creations heir RJ, played by Joshua Hoffman. Earlier this year, the show thrust her into a triangle with RJ and his cousin, Zende (Delon de Metz). After accidentally taking a few of her mom’s “mints” (not knowing they would alter her mood), Luna wound up in Zende’s bed and the two made love. De Metz played Zende’s post-coital confusion and concern for Luna perfectly. (Why isn’t this guy on the show more often?)

Zende’s concern for Luna was all for naught, however. Viewers learned that the aspiring fashion designer was out for herself and only wanted to cause havoc in the lives of the people around her. That’s why she only pretended to be zonked out on pills the night she and Zende had sex!

Scoop on What's Next on 'General Hospital,' 'DAYS,' 'Y&R' & 'B&B' This Fall
Related

Scoop on What's Next on 'General Hospital,' 'DAYS,' 'Y&R' & 'B&B' This Fall

There’s a possibility we haven’t seen the last of Luna. After all, B&B villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has committed similar crimes – murder, kidnapping – only to hang onto her freedom. However, Luna will likely be away for the foreseeable future.

Here’s hoping Brittany isn’t as unbalanced. She may not have to worry about filling her dance card as not only are RJ and Zende without love interests but so is Will (Crew Morrow), Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie’s (Heather Tom) son.

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful where to stream

The Bold and the Beautiful

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie Chrisley at TV panel
1
Julie Chrisley’s Lawyer Gives Detailed Update on Reality Star’s Whereabouts
Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
2
‘Happy Gilmore 2’: Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen to Return for Sequel
Ryan Seacrest and contestant on Wheel of Fortune
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Loses $1 Million Chance – Viewers Blame Ryan Seacrest
NEWS - “Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – ABC News Presidential Debate” airs Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9:00 p.m. EDT, live on ABC and streams live on the 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu from Philadelphia, PA, and will be simulcast. “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir and “World News Tonight” Sunday anchor and ABC News Live “Prime” anchor Linsey Davis are the moderators. (ABC NEWS/MICHAEL LE BRECHT II)
4
Debate Ratings: How Many People Watched Trump vs. Harris?
Brian Dietzen on 'NCIS'
5
How the ‘NCIS’ Team (Especially Palmer) Is Coping After Knight’s Departure