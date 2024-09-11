One Chicago‘s first responders are about to get back to work, with the fall premieres of Med, Fire, and P.D. just around the corner on Wednesday, September 25. And while each show has plenty of questions to answer with those returns (and likely more after those first episodes), TV Insider got you some answers—to your burning questions for the cast when Med‘s S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin), Fire’s Miranda Rae Mayo (Lieutenant Stella Kidd), and P.D.‘s Jason Beghe (Sergeant Hank Voight) stopped by our office.

So how does Goodwin stay so calm during so many high-pressure situations in the hospital? “She must, and that’s really the answer,” shared Merkerson. “She has to, because if she loses it, then the hospital will be in disarray.”

Speaking of intense situations, there are plenty of those over on Fire, with numerous rescues. But what’s one that Mayo would like to do? She pointed to rope rescues. “I would love to jump off a building, like it looks like I’m jumping off,” she said, adding, “I would love to do it with Voight.” But for Beghe, that was a quick “pass.”

He also refused to weigh in on a topic that everyone’s wondering about: Who from Intelligence could be promoted to detective? Burgess (Marina Squerciati), Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) have all been officers since the beginning. Beghe can’t choose who among them he’d pick. “That’s like saying, who’s your favorite kid? Whoever wants to grab hold of those reins, I will support,” he said.

Watch the full video above for more from Merkerson, Mayo, and Beghe, including what they’ve learned from playing their characters and who makes them break while filming, Merkerson’s favorite scene with Oliver Platt, which P.D. death was hardest for Beghe, and Mayo’s favorite Stellaride scene.

Chicago Med, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Season 13 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Season 12 Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC