The police officers and lawyers of New York are ready to get back to work on Law & Order Thursdays this fall on NBC.

Wolf Entertainment, on social media on Tuesday, September 10, unveiled posters for the upcoming returns of Law & Order (for Season 24) and SVU (for Season 26). Both will premiere on Thursday, October 3, back-to-back at 8/7c and 9/8c. (The night used to include the third Law & Order series currently on, Organized Crime, but for its fifth season, it has moved over to the streaming service Peacock.) Check them out in full below.

“Truth matters” reads the tagline for Law & Order. The entire cast is on it, in front of reporters like at any of the press conferences we see on the show: Odelya Halevi (Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun), Mehcad Brooks (Detective Jalen Shaw), Tony Goldwyn (District Attorney Nicholas Baxter), Hugh Dancy (Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price), Reid Scott (Detective Vincent Riley), and the newest addition, Maura Tierney (Lieutenant Jessica Brady).

Tierney is joining the NBC drama following Camryn Manheim‘s (Lieutenant Kate Dixon) exit at the end of Season 23. The finale did not even hint at Dixon’s exit, which means that will be something that will be covered in the Season 24 premiere.

There’s “Hope in the Darkness” on Law & Order: SVU, according to its poster. It only features Mariska Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson since the beginning of the series; we’ve seen her go from detective to now captain.

The rest of the Season 26 cast includes Ice-T (Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola), Peter Scanavino (ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi), Octavio Pisano (Detective Joe Velasco), Kevin Kane (Detective Terry Bruno), and new addition Juliana Aidén Martinez as a detective. It has also been announced that Kelli Giddish will be returning for multiple episodes as Amanda Rollins—who has a new job with the NYPD.

Law & Order, Season 24 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 8/7c, NBC

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 9/8c, NBC