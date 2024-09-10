Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The end is closing in for Outlander‘s flagship production as production on the Starz favorite’s eighth and final season approaches its final weeks.

According to star Caitriona Balfe, Outlander‘s final season is mere days away from wrapping for good. “I think we have about a month left to shoot, so I’m about teetering close to the nervous breakdown stage,” she told Variety while attending TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) to promote her upcoming film The Cut.

As previously reported, the stars had their table read for the final block in August 2024, meaning they read the scripts for the final two episodes of the series, but Balfe’s latest update hints that viewers are that much closer to bidding their favorites farewell as the filming process nears its end.

When she was asked how she’s coping with the impending conclusion, Balfe noted, “It’s been eleven years, so I’ve literally seen everybody that I work with more than I’ve seen my family or anything else.” As she pointed out, “These people are who I spend every day with, so it’s going to be so sad to say goodbye to everybody and not see them on a regular basis.”

She went on to say, “It’s gonna be so sad to say goodbye to this character that’s completely changed my career and changed my life.”

For those less familiar with the Starz juggernaut, Outlander is based on the popular book series from author Diana Gabaldon, and the show revolves around the time-traversing romance between Balfe’s Claire, a World War II nurse at the start of the show, and Sam Heughan‘s 18th-century Highlander warrior Jamie Fraser.

While Balfe may be nearing the end behind the scenes, fans can rest assured there is plenty of Outlander to enjoy with the second half of Season 7 slated to arrive on November 22. Additionally, the forthcoming spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood is set to arrive in 2025, before the final season of Outlander airs.

As Balfe prepares for her farewell on production, she acknowledged, “It’s also an exciting time, you know. It’s nice to sort of step into the unknown and see what possibilities might be.” Stay tuned to see what Balfe gets up to next and what else is in store for Outlander as the show’s final season looms.

Outlander, Season 7 Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz