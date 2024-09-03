‘Bachelorette’ Finale, Meet the ‘Murder’ Building’s Westies, Hope Solo’s ‘Untold’ Story, ‘Dark Side of Reality TV’

Disney / John Fleenor

The Bachelorette

Season Finale 8/7c

As it usually does, the serial-dating show’s season finale leaves its central character — this season, bachelorette Jenn Tran — with two choices in the season finale. The episode picks up with Jenn in Hawaii, introducing her family to her final two suitors: Army Ranger veteran Marcus, 32, and 28-year-old Devin, a freight company owner. As a live studio audience watches along with series host Jesse Palmer, Jenn makes her final choice, and fans begin placing odds on whether this will be a happily ever after.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

The mystery-comedy puts aside this season’s Hollywood angle to make way for Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) to pursue their suspicions that someone from the West Tower across the courtyard of the Arconia may have targeted Sazz (Jane Lynch) — or possibly Charles, for whom she was his stunt double. While Oliver and Mabel journey to the other side to meet a new batch of eccentric characters — including Richard Kind as Vince Fish, an oddball with a mysterious eyepatch, and a family devoted to a bizarre game — Charles has a surprise waiting for him within his own apartment.

Netflix

Untold

Season Finale

In the final installment (for now) of the sports documentary anthology, U.S. soccer star Hope Solo reflects on her brilliant career and her often tumultuous personal life. Acknowledged as one of the greatest goalkeepers in all of women’s soccer, Solo is less than nostalgic about the “constant competition, even off the field” during her time in the spotlight and offers her perspective on arrests in 2014 on allegations of misdemeanor assault and in 2022 for DUI.

Vice TV

Dark Side of Reality TV

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

The channel’s Dark Side franchise ventures into an arena of infinite possibilities, going behind the scenes of some of reality TV’s most popular and/or infamous series. The first subject: Fox’s notorious and instantly maligned 2004 makeover series The Swan, in which two so-called “ugly ducklings” underwent extensive cosmetic alterations in what Vice describes as a “plastic surgery face-off.” Other shows undergoing Vice’s scrutiny: Kid Nation, Joe Millionaire, Hell’s Kitchen, The Surreal Life, Extreme Makeover Home Edition, Survivor, Real Housewives, Toddlers & Tiarasan America’s Next Top Model.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

America’s Got Talent (8/7c, NBC): The final group of 11 quarterfinalists take the stage, hoping one will get the Live Show Golden Buzzer and head straight to the finals. Semifinals begin September 11.

(8/7c, NBC): The final group of 11 quarterfinalists take the stage, hoping one will get the Live Show Golden Buzzer and head straight to the finals. Semifinals begin September 11. The Surreal Life (9/8c, MTV): The reality show gets even more surreal when virtual host SLOAN sends the housemates out to celebrate their time in the villa and throw their own quinceañera.

(9/8c, MTV): The reality show gets even more surreal when virtual host SLOAN sends the housemates out to celebrate their time in the villa and throw their own quinceañera. Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby (streaming on Netflix): The comedian riffs on his cross-cultural experiences as a Malaysian-Brit in a stand-up special from the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.