When Does Jimmy Kimmel Return to ‘Live!’?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is gearing up to welcome its titular host back to the late-night stage as Jimmy Kimmel resumes his duties following a weeks-long absence.

As fans have certainly noticed by now, Kimmel’s been absent from the show with guest hosts filling in for him since June 24th, but he’ll reassume his leading role beginning Monday, September 2. Among the guest lineup for his first week back are Billie Eilish, Peter Dinklage, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani.

In June, it was announced that Kimmel would be away, leaving duties up to a range of guests that have included Anthony Anderson, Kathryn Hahn, Kumail Nanjiani, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman who hosted together promoting their movie Deadpool and Wolverine.

Additionally, re-runs of previous episodes aired on occasion over the past few weeks, including installments featuring guests like Vice President, and current Presidental candidate, Kamala Harris. In May, before his leave, Kimmel shared a personal update about his son Billy, revealing he’d undergone a third open-heart surgery. ” Nothing matters more than taking care of each other,” Kimmel wrote in an Instagram post shared on May 27th.

But despite sourcing out his duties on the late-night favorite, Kimmel hasn’t been entirely absent from TV all summer as he’s been featured hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The game show does tape its episodes in advance though, unlike his nightly talk show.

As we head into the fall months, Kimmel is sure to host a slew of exciting guests we can’t wait to hear more about. Stay tuned for what’s to come in the weeks ahead, and let us know what you think of Kimmel’s long-awaited return in the comments section, below.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Returns Monday, September 2, 11:35pm ET/PT, ABC (next day on Hulu)