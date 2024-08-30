‘The Real Murders of Atlanta’: How Cops Nailed ‘Crazy’ Attorney in Brutal Slaying of Flight Attendant Wife

The August 31 episode of The Real Murders of Atlanta centers on a retired Delta flight attendant who was found stabbed to death in her suburban home. Cathy McNaughton’s 2009 murder the day after Valentine’s Day rocked the normally quiet Sharpsburg community in. Georgia. Cathy’s husband Alec initially called 911, telling dispatchers he found his wife bleeding on the floor.

As investigators started digging deeper into what happened, they found evidence pointing to the fact he murdered his wife. Alec McNaughton raised suspicion by lying to investigators about their “happy” marriage. He was ultimately found guilty in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison for the murder and 20 years for aggravated assault.

Sonya Lawrence, Cathy’s good friend and the couple’s former hairdresser, recounts the tragedy on the show. Ahead of the episode, she opens up to TV Insider to discuss shocking details surrounding the case.

What was your reaction when you found out this Oxygen show was covering Cathy’s murder?

Sonya Lawrence: I wasn’t surprised. I had been asked by 48 Hours to do that, and I did not. Then also I was a witness at her trial. I just wanted to speak up now. I felt it was time.

What do you remember about the trial?

It was very difficult because they were both clients of mine. On Friday, she had gone to Arizona to get her financial brokerage license. She came back on a Friday. I was the last one she called. She was killed on Sunday. The district attorney called me on Monday and asked me if I knew what happened to Cathy. I said, “No, does she need me?” He just point-blank told me she was killed and was looking for her husband.

You were the hairdresser for the couple? Were you surprised when you found out what happened?

He was a little crazy. When she was in Arizona before she got home, he showed up at the shop. He normally wore these polyester pants and dressed differently. He showed up in jeans, and a Harley jacket, and acted completely different. What I do know is we never repeat anything anyone says to us because you might be doing the whole family, but Cathy said he was extremely depressed.

There is a lot more to it. Cathy told me she had never been hit or abused. She just told me he slept on the couch, he wasn’t making any money, and he was trying to sell cars. They hadn’t been married very long. Cathy worked for Delta and Alex was in the top hundred attorneys in Atlanta.

How long did you know Cathy?

Probably about four years, but I colored her hair and highlighted it about every other month. That takes like three hours. Then she comes and gets her nails done. She has been to my house. I had been to her house. I was very sad about what happened.

What was your last conversation with her?

I wish I had saved it. I didn’t answer the phone because I was at work. She said, “Sister, I finally got my certificate. Thank you so much for being my biggest supporter.” Her daughter sent me a card that she was printing on her computer to me that had blood splatters on it. No joke. You can’t make that up.

Wow. How was it sitting down for this show?

The people were wonderful. I do okay one-on-one, but I don’t do well in front of multiple people. Their crew just made me feel okay and made me feel everything was okay.

As you’re recounting everything that happened, is there anything that got you thinking from a different lens?

There were a couple of times I had to stop…I wish she had spoken up and told someone. I was going through a separation and almost said divorce. She said to me, “Sonya, if you don’t get out he is going to kill you.” Oddly, the week before she died I moved out and filed for divorce. I feel like she saved my life but she didn’t save her’s.

If she had spoken out on her situation, someone could have helped her as well. As soon as she got that license, she told me she was going to kick him to the curb and move me in. She was going to teach me finances and we would get our face done and botox. It never happened.

What do you want people to know about Cathy?

She was the most amazing, beautiful soul. She was this little tiny lady but would come in and make everyone laugh. She would make me laugh so hard, I couldn’t wait to see her. It’s a shame really what happened.

Do you stay in touch with the family?

One of her daughters had called me and said, “My mom loved you.” She said Cathy’s ex-husband said I put the nail in the coffin when they asked me if Cathy and Alec were happily married. I said no, she was waiting to get that license because she wanted a divorce.

Anything else you want people to know?

People need to speak up if they can to whoever they trust. The only reason I spoke out was because I was scared of him. He said I was her biggest fan. That is what he would always say to me. He was sitting in that courtroom when I was a witness in court and stared a hole through me. People are scared to speak out. They need to speak out.

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Saturdays, 9/8c, Oxygen