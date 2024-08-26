Sid Eudy Dies: Wrestling Icon Known as ‘Sycho Sid’ Was 63 — WWE & Fans Pay Tribute

Wrestling legend Sid Eudy, known as “Sycho Sid,” “Syd Justice,” and “Sid Vicious” in the athletic world, has died at the age of 63 after living with cancer for “several years,” according to his family.

The former WWF and WCW Heavyweight Champion’s death was announced by his son, Gunnar Eudy, on Facebook on Monday, August 26.

“In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy. Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” Gunnar’s statement reads. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

He’s survived by wife Sabrina and sons Frank and Gunnar.

The WWE champion reached the heights of wrestling fame during his decades-long career. He headlined WrestleMania against Hulk Hogan in 1992, appearing under the name Sid Justice at the time, and he appeared in fights against more of the biggest names in wrestling like Ric Flair and the Undertaker.

Eudy reached the height of World Wrestling Federation (WWF) fame in 1996 when he finally beat Shawn Michaels in the WWF Championship’s Survivor Series in Madison Square Garden. He competed as Sycho Sid in that showdown. One of his most famous matches ever was the following year, when he went up against the Undertaker for the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 13 on March 23, 1997.

Neck and leg injuries forced him out of the ring for a time, but Eudy made his return in 2004 on the independent circuit. He came back to WWE after 15 years away for the 1,000th episode of Monday Night Raw in 2012. Eudy’s last match was in 2017 in Ontario, Canada.

WWE commemorated Eudy’s wrestling legacy in a tribute post on X/Twitter.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans,” the organization wrote.

See more social media tributes to Eudy from pro wrestlers and fans below.

WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/oh7xF5OCEG — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024

Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid pic.twitter.com/3fYWTAkHzO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2024

RIP Sid Eudy (Sycho Sid). I promise there will never be anything funnier than him going to pick up his car and discovering that it was destroyed by Goldberg pic.twitter.com/mYOU4r23kD — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 26, 2024

RIP Sid Vicious pic.twitter.com/cDpCc8y1nN — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) August 26, 2024

Legit one of my favorite crowd reactions in wrestling ever. RIP Sid. pic.twitter.com/9ldEYVzWvq — Danny (@dajosc11) August 26, 2024

This is a gut punch. I love Sid. Instead of writing a whole eulogy, I’ll let the video I made last month do the work. The master and the ruler of the world. RIP Sid. https://t.co/OUeV9YtAQi — “Tom”. (@NotThatTomGreen) August 26, 2024