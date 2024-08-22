Freddie Highmore has set his first series since The Good Doctor ended on ABC. The actor will pivot back to the style of Bates Motel when starring opposite Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes in Prime Video‘s The Assassin, in which they’ll play an estranged mother-son duo.

The Assassin is a thriller created by Fleabag executive producers Harry and Jack Williams. Hawes and Highmore will both executive produce the series, per Deadline, and the series will consist of six, 60-minute episodes.

The Assassin is created by The Williams’ production studio, Two Brothers Pictures, along with ZDF and All3Media International and Stan in Australia. Hannah Blyth, Head of TV for Prime Video UK, said working with the Williams duo is a “true pleasure.”

“From the moment Harry and Jack shared their vision for The Assassin, we knew that it would resonate perfectly with our audience,” Blyth said, adding, “The Assassin promises to deliver a high-stakes thriller with a dynamic mother-son relationship at its core, packed with twists and turns that will keep our audience hooked from start to finish. We can’t wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this gripping new series.”

Here’s all there is to know about The Assassin, including additional cast.

What is The Assassin about?

The Assassin is described as a high-stakes thriller centered around the complicated mother-son relationship.

“Secluded on a remote Greek island, retired assassin Julie (Hawes) has a somewhat thorny reunion with her estranged son, Edward (Highmore), visiting from England,” the series description reads. “Armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother. But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together.”

“Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits,” the description continues. “Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely. In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe.”

Who is in The Assassin cast?

Hawes and Highmore are joined by Gina Gershon, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jack Davenport, Alan Dale, Gerald Kyd, Devon Terrell, Richard Dormer, and David Dencik. More cast will be announced at a later date.

When does The Assassin come out?

A release date will be announced at a later time. It’s not clear if the series has begun filming.

Is there a trailer for The Assassin?

There’s no footage to share, but stay tuned as we continue to report on the show’s developments.

The Assassin, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video