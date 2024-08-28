Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Millennials, this is our moment. Two of your favorite stars of the early 2000s are starring together in a new Netflix show. Veronica Mars alum Kristen Bell and The O.C.‘s Adam Brody are teaming up for the rom-com series Nobody Wants This. While the title may say one thing, everyone (at least everyone who loved Seth Cohen) wants this show.

Nobody Wants This is one of the most highly-anticipated shows of the fall, and it’s actually inspired by a true story. Scroll down to get the latest news about Netflix’s newest romance series.

When is Nobody Wants This coming out?

Nobody Wants This will drop September 26 on Netflix. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

What is Nobody Wants This about?

The series centers around the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Brody). After seeing the first look photo, Joanne and Noah have Chemistry with a capital C.

Who is in Nobody Wants This?

Bell and Brody lead the way as Joanne and Noah. Succession alum Justine Lupe plays Morgan, Joanne’s sister. Joanne and Morgan co-host a hit podcast. Veep‘s Timothy Simons plays Sasha, Noah’s older brother.

The recurring cast includes Jackie Tohn as Esther, Sasha’s wife and Noah’s sister-in-law; Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Joanne and Morgan’s newly out-of-the-closet father; Paul Ben-Victor as Ilan, Noah’s father; Sherry Cola as Ashley, Joanna’s best friend who is a proud lesbian; Shiloh Bearman as Miriam, Sasha and Esther’s teen daughter; Stephanie Faracy as Lynn, Joanne and Morgan’s mother; Tovah Feldshuh as Bina, Noah’s mother; and Emily Arlook as Rebecca, Noah’s “perfect” Jewish girlfriend.

What was the inspiration behind Nobody Wants This?

Erin Foster, The New Normal writer and David Foster‘s daughter, is the mind behind Nobody Wants This. “This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy,” Foster told Tudum. “But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable (there’s nothing to complain about). So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard. Nobody Wants This, but we do, and that’s all that matters.”

Foster is a showrunner alongside Craig DiGregorio. She also executive producers with Bell, DiGregorio, Sara Foster, Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, and Jack Burditt. Oly Obst is executive producer for 3arts. The series is produced for Netflix by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions.

