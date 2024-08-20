Finally, fans can find out what Johnny Bananas has been talking about. After the seven-time champion revealed his traditional toast to the cast on The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras was cut for time, some fans were miffed that they didn’t get to see what he had to say. Of course, no one was more upset about it than Bananas himself, who told TV Insider he was never going to make another toast after that one got left on the editing room floor.

Now, the network is making up for it by sharing the goods on social media. On Instagram, MTV posted a video of his full toast, in which he paid tribute to the generations of Challenge vets in the cast — and honored some who are gone but not forgotten.

“I want everybody here to look around right now—you guys are surrounded by the greatest crop of Challenge competitors ever on any season of The Challenge in the history of this show. We’ve got those who lit the torch. We’ve got those who carried the torch. But it’s up to all of us to keep this torch burning,” he told the crowd of fellow contestants in the speech.

“I want you guys to look out and look behind for all those that can’t be with us. I want you to look up to those who are no longer with us. Diem and f**king Knight, this is for you. Now I don’t know how this story is going to be finished, but I want you all to raise a glass because this is for Season 40, the new era, the best f**king chapter that’s ever been written. Let’s go!” the speech continued.

From there, Bananas, clad in his banana-themed blazer no less, proceeded to spray the crowd with champagne before splashing himself in the face in pure chaos mode.

This speech became the subject of some speculation after The Challenge 40 launch special, which aired the week before the official premiere of the show, featured a toast from Rachel Robinson instead of Bananas, who’s become famous for his welcome speeches.

Robinson herself said she “wish[ed] they would have shown the whole thing,” adding, “that was one of the reasons why I did my toast because I thought that the two toasts together would work very nicely in the sense that Johnny’s was very pass the torch — very Johnny… And then I kind of came in and thought, okay, well, let me recognize kind of the way I feel a lot of the women challengers have felt in the past that we maybe don’t get a lot of the outside hype that some of the men’s eliminations have gotten in the past or the men winners, some of the outside excitement that they’ve got.”

Bananas himself said of the omission, “I have done a toast every single season I’ve been on and for the last, I don’t know, five, they just have chosen not to show it. So I think whether or not Rachel would have done the toast, mine still wouldn’t have been shown. So I’m saying it right here, and I hope everyone listens: I’m never doing a toast again. This was the last time I did it, for 40. I’ll never do it again because I’ve literally had producers rustle me out of bed night one and be like, ‘Bananas, we gotta get your toast,’ and then I do it and it still doesn’t make it.”

Perhaps now that it’s out there in the wild, he’ll have a change of heart.

