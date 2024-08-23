‘Johnson’ Creator Deji LaRay Opens Up About Show’s Impact & Season 4 Surprises

The guys of Johnson are back for Season 4 as they embark on the next chapter of their respective journeys. This dramedy centered on lifelong best friends who share the last name Johnson has resonated with viewers, bringing hot-button topics to the forefront and stories told from the Black male perspective.

For the show’s creator Deji LaRay, it’s been rewarding to see the positive response. LaRay worked with Thomas Q. Jones and their Midnight Train Productions, to make the vision a reality. Having producing partners Eric C. Rhone, Cedric The Entertainer, and Reesha L. Archibald of A Bird & A Bear Entertainment on board also helped get the project some needed visibility. Along with their behind-the-scenes commitments, LaRay and Jones also help make up the ensemble cast.

Here LaRay opens up about the show’s impact and what the characters face this season.

As we’re starting Season 4, people have been discovering the show more thanks to the past seasons being available on Hulu. How is it for you to see the show connect the way it has?

Deji LaRay: It has been incredible. The Hulu acquisition opened the world up. The Bounce audience is where we have a lot of diehard fans who have been tapped in from the beginning. There are people watching on Hulu who are even coming over to Bounce to watch Season 4. Every single day we get new messages, new viewers, and people telling us how much the show means to them and how it inspired them. How relatable it is to their personal lives. I think that audiences are finding a very strong emotional connection to these characters and these storylines. These guys feel like your own personal friend group. It has been amazing to see the growth from Season 1. I feel like the growth of the characters from Season 3 to Season 4 is probably the biggest growth we’ve seen thus far. It is a really great time. I’m just feeling really grateful and accomplished. That’s something that is very hard to accomplish in this industry.

What are some of the topics or central themes that you’re proud to have tackled through the show?

I like the fact we don’t shy away from topics that can be deemed controversial. I feel like it is very rare to see characters like these on television where you’re seeing these types of relationships. We really dive into the nuances of these black men, answering the question of why. Why do they do the things they do? As opposed to being a piece of the puzzle, these characters are the story of this show. Being able to explore their journey and the different sorts of obstacles they have to overcome. Things that can be controversial in the community. We explore them on the show.

Season 4 opens up with the guys in therapy. That’s a topic people have historically shied away from. They look at it as if you go to therapy something has to be wrong with you or maybe that’s only something rich people can afford. We’re realizing how important therapy is, expressing what you’re feeling and opening up to somebody. We talk about other topics.

We have classism conversations, what it’s like for a man to be divorced and get advice from the guys, fatherhood. Dispelling those stereotypes. Omar (Jones) is not an absentee father. He is very involved in his son’s life and fighting for this marriage. We’re taking stereotypes and flipping them on their heads and representing black men and women in a way that we can be proud of. A lot of topics on the show we discuss. Even my character Greg is a late bloomer. He is a guy who never really had a passion. His friends all seem to have occupations and seem to have advanced faster than he has. I think in Season 4 he has found something he is passionate about. The takeaway from that is it’s never too late. Everyone goes at their own pace and speed. You shouldn’t compare. I think people have been really happy to see where Greg is ending up at the start of Season 4.

Has the network ever pushed back on a topic you wanted to tackle?

I think in general this narrative is not common on television. It’s a very difficult one to get sold. That’s why you don’t see it a lot. You may see it in feature films like Think Like A Man or others that feature brothers. TV Shows it hasn’t been much. We were fortunate enough to find a great partner and home in Scripts and Bounce TV that allowed us to make the show the way we wanted to make it and do so authentically. That was very important. We know these characters, this world. They said to make the show.

We haven’t really gotten much pushback, but I think it’s because the show is very fair and balanced. Even if we’re focused on a topic that might be controversial, we make sure we include all perspectives. We want to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. Regardless of the side of the coin you’re on, you will hear all viewpoints Everybody is justified on this show and moves with good intentions. As long as the intentions are pure, we listen to each other. We hear other perspectives. Even if you don’t agree with something, you’ll see where the other characters are coming from. Everybody has a voice. We do it in a way that doesn’t feel preachy.

How important was having Cedric the Entertainer on board early on?

It was invaluable. Cedric is a giant in the industry. Someone who has paved the way for many people. He deserves all the flowers and respect for all his accomplishments. He is a legend to us. To get his stamp of approval and support and fact he made appearances on the show. We couldn’t have asked for a better situation. With that, we’re able to secure D.L. Hughley and Earthquake and all these legends.

That’s another thing we try to do. Give flowers and pay our respects to the guys who came before us. These are different generations, so they are reaching back out and pulling us up. We strive to do the same. Even with the younger generation and behind the scenes. Guys or women who want to be directors and may be an AE. We’re making sure they are on the path to what they want to set out. We want this to be a vehicle for everybody. It’s the same way Cedric paid it forward to us. We’re doing the same thing.

Talk about the core four dynamics this season and their character evolution.

The brotherhood is strong. We have our conflicts with each other. That is normal with any friend group. We’ll have our stumbling blocks, but it’s about how to get passed it. I think the four guys are even more emotionally intelligent than they were in Season 1. They are handling conflict and their relationships better and expressing themselves, especially with each other. These guys have grown. We take a trip out of the country in Season 4. We’re excited for that as we open the world up.

Not just the guys in Atlanta, but we are going international. It’s a funny season. I think it will be the funniest yet. Jarvis (Derrex Brady) started out in Season 1 as highly successful and things were going great. He had fallen on some hard times with the housing market, which is very reflective of our life. A housing market dictates a real estate agent’s income. That’s where he is at in Season 4. Keith (Philip Smithey) is heavily considering running for city council. A departure from what we saw from Keith, who is this creative mind and the photographer. Now he wants to be taken more seriously. Omar is trying to fight for his family. He is starting a new tech company. Trying to run that and make that successful. A lot going on in Season 4.

Are we going to see any new guest stars this season?

We have some really good guest stars. T.C. Carson is coming back. He is from Living Single. We have Ashley A Williams who is jumping on board in Season 4. An incredible actor. We have more musical guests. We have Savannah Cristina, who is gaining popularity as an incredible R&B singer. We have a performer in the Bahamas named BahaMian Trae. He is also going to be performing. D.L. is back. Earthquake is back. We have other guest actors throughout. The world at large is the four guys, but it is bigger than them. Just get ready for a good time.

Johnson Season 4, Saturdays, 8/7c, Bounce

Stream Johnson Season 1-3 on Hulu