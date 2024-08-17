‘Wicked Tuna’ Canceled After 13 Seasons at Nat Geo — Fans React

Wicked Tuna is wicked over.

Nat Geo has canceled the docuseries, which for 13 seasons documented the commercial tuna fishing industry in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

“After thirteen seasons on the high seas and more than 200 incredible episodes, the long-running series Wicked Tuna has concluded its run on National Geographic,” the cable channel said in a statement on Friday, August 16, per Variety, which first reported the cancellation news.

Nat Geo added: “The series celebrated one of America’s oldest industries since first premiering on National Geographic in 2012 and made internationally recognizable stars out of the intrepid commercial fishermen who brave the unrelenting North Atlantic waters to catch the elusive bluefin tuna. As we reflect on 13 great seasons and 200+ episodes, our appreciation for our production partners at Pilgrim Media Group, our cast and crew, the Gloucester community, and the show’s dedicated fans is hard to put into words. It has been an incredible journey together, and there are only two words that seem to fit the moment: Thank you.”

Dave Marciano, one of the captains who starred on Wicked Tuna, reacted to the news in an X post on Friday. “Thank you all to those of you who watched,” he wrote. “You all made it possible. @natgeotv and @pilgrimmedia were great partners in this opportunity for myself and the kids. We will always be thankful.”

Fans of the series are already mourning. “OMG, I’m so sad and mad that I just read that they canceled @WickedTuna,” one X user wrote. “My family loved this show. Sending my best to all the fishermen and fisherwomen.”

Another said, “This was a great family show! My daughter and I watched every episode like clockwork. Very sad to see quality TV taken off the air.”

And a third user wrote, “I’m so sad we lost Wicked Tuna! That was appointment TV.”

One fan dissed Nat Geo, writing, “Your cancellation of @WickedTuna is one [of] the worst things I have heard in weeks. @CaptMarciano [and] the others put on a phenomenal program. There is now no need for me to have your channel. I hope some smart production [company] picks it up. I will praise [and] promote whatever they do.”

And another gave an edict to Pilgrim Media, writing in all caps, “PLEASE GET WICKED TUNA ON SOMEWHERE.”

Episodes of Wicked Tuna are available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, ABC.com, and NationalGeographic.com.