America’s Got Talent competitor Perry Kurtz has died. The comedian who appeared during the show’s eighth season in 2013 was 73 years old.

Kurtz, who had ties to various legendary comedians was reportedly killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana, according to TMZ.

Per the outlet, law enforcement reported that the collision, which took place at 11:20pm PT on Thursday, August 15, saw Kurtz struck by a gray Honda Civic. The Los Angeles Department Fire Department reported Kurtz dead at the scene. According to TMZ a suspect has already been arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

As fans will remember, Kurtz appeared in America’s Got Talent‘s eighth season during the audition round, presenting himself as an ex-stripper before he launched into a musical performance focused on the judges. At the time, Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, and Mel B were on the judge’s panel, but Howie Mandel was absent the day of Kurtz’s audition.

Kurtz was turned down on the spot for his performance but went on to appear as a guest comedian on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

The comedian got his start in the 1970s performing gigs across the country and performing in comedy clubs around Los Angeles and New York City. He eventually served as a headliner at Dangerfield’s, a club named after Rodney Dangerfield. Additionally, Kurtz played at the Comedy Store, the Hollywood Pantages Theater, and other spots.

A Philadelphia native, Kurtz had a special connection with Robin Williams and even opened for the late actor and comedian before Williams died in 2014. See Kurtz’s appearance on The Late Late Show, above, and check out more of his comedy on YouTube.