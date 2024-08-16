Blake Lively Under Fire Over ‘Most Uncomfortable Interview Ever’

Blake Lively has been caught up in controversy this week after a journalist shared a 2016 interview she described as “the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced.”

Norwegian reporter Kjersti Flaa uploaded the 4-minute interview to YouTube on Saturday, August 10, which she titled, “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”

The clip, which has racked up over 1.5 million views in five days, shows Lively and her Café Society co-star Parker Posey speaking with Flaa about the 2016 Woody Allen movie.

From the opening moments, there is an uncomfortable energy to the interview, which a source close to Lively says was due to a “rude statement” made by the journalist.

“Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced,” Flaa wrote in the video’s description. “Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film? Let me know what you think in the comments.”

The interview starts with Flaa congratulating Lively on her “little bump”; Lively was pregnant at the time with her and Ryan Reynolds‘ daughter Inez, who was born on September 30 of that year.

“Congrats on your little bump,” Lively responds to the interviewer before Posey seemingly tries to break the tension by talking about her “lovely lady lumps.”

Flaa then tells the duo she thought the film, which is set in 1930s Hollywood, was “visually amazing” and asks, “Did you guys like wearing those clothes [in the film]?”

“Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes,” Lively asks Posey.

“I would,” replies Flaa.

Lively and Posey then begin chatting to each other about the costumes worn by the men in the movie. “It’s not just the women that have the clothes, but I feel like the women get the conversation,” Lively adds.

As the clip went viral, with many bashing Lively’s behavior, a source close to the actress told People that they sympathize with the actress.

“You’re a female journalist in Hollywood interviewing a working mom, and you can’t come up with anything better to kick off the interview with than ‘Congrats on your little bump?’ Of course Blake got annoyed,” the source told the outlet.

“It’s truly such a rude statement. She is pregnant with a child,” they continued. “If you feel the need to acknowledge that she’s pregnant, at least do it respectfully.”

On Wednesday, August 14, Flaa posted a message on her Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you to all you wonderful people out there who have sent me so many messages with support after I posted this interview. I am truly touched.”

Lively herself has yet to respond to the video.