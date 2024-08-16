‘SNL’ Alum Victoria Jackson Shares Heartbreaking Cancer News

Victoria Jackson, who was a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1986 to 1992, has revealed that her cancer is back and she has an inoperable tumor in her windpipe.

On Wednesday, August 14, Jackson, a breast cancer survivor, shared a video on her Instagram page where she revealed her cancer had returned. In the candid video, the comedian explained that doctors “cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe, and eventually would suffocate me to death.”

“They’re giving me a magic pill. It’s going to be delivered to my front door within the next 12 hours,” she continued. “It’s based on Ribociclib, and it will shrink the marble, hopefully.”

Jackson said she “looked up the pill on Google” and found out “people who take this have 32.6 months to live — something like that.”

However, in her caption for the post, she gave a slightly longer timeline. “I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out,” she wrote.

Despite the diagnosis, Jackson remained positive in the video, stating, “I’ve had a fantastic life.”

Jackson got her first big break on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, where she went on to appear 20 times. After starring in the short-lived 1985 television series Half Nelson, she received an offer to audition for SNL. She joined the long-running variety series in 1986 and often appeared on the Weekend Update segment; she was also known for impersonating Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers, and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

In her Instagram video, Jackson said there were still milestones she was looking forward to. “I’d like to see my grandson born — his name is Jimmy — in October and get to know him a little. And I would like to see my daughter Aubrey have a baby,” she shared.

Jackson first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016 and underwent a double mastectomy, which she wrote about on her website.