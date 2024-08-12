Bron Breakker on Rapid WWE Rise, Steiner Family Values & What’s Next

Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2024
Ever since exploding on the scene three years ago, Bron Breakker has been a dominant force in WWE. The powerhouse ran through opponents starting at NXT, becoming heavyweight champion less than six months after having his first match on television. 

This momentum only got stronger leading to the start of his run on the main roster. Breakker struck gold at SummerSlam, decisively defeating Sami Zayn to win the coveted Intercontinental title. At this rate, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner could exceed his WWE Hall of Fame family’s accomplishments in the company. Here the next-generation Steiner reflects on the ascension to the top. 

Who has helped with your transition to the main roster? 

Bron Breakker: It has been a combination of a lot of people. Paul Heyman is someone who has been a crucial hand in me on the main roster. CM Punk as well. So many people. The whole locker room has been so helpful in some form or fashion. Since being up here, it has been great to be a part of everything. 

You hit the ground running from the start. What was the biggest adjustment for you from NXT? 

Getting in the habit of being on the road, you get in a nice rhythm. Then it becomes fun and a really good time. You get to see different towns and cities and stuff so that part is cool. 

Do you have a regular travel partner? 

It’s typically different every week because you fly with different people, so it’s more of a gameday decision every weekend. 

What do you make of your run right now? You bring such a physicality to the matches. A lot of comparisons to Bill Goldberg. 

I’m enjoying it. It has been a lot of fun. I’m just striking while the iron is hot. I’m just trying to ride it for as long as I can. 

What does winning the Intercontinental title mean to you? 

It would mean everything. It’s a crucial part of my career right now. This is a turning point right now, whether it will go one way or another. Since the beginning, I have had a lot of work to do. We’re just getting started. 

Steiner Brothers Bron Breakker

Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker (WWE)

How is it having your family more involved? I feel like they are more visible now. You see them at events, but also the Steiner Brothers A&E Biography documentary that just came out. 

It’s always great to be around family. I love my dad and Scotty It’s good to have them around and whether they are involved from afar or close by, it’s good to have their wisdom. 

What keeps you centered with all the craziness? 

I feel like they do. I feel like I have a good circle and people around me who keep me grounded and focused. I rely on family for that. 

There was a decision to change your name to Breakker. Would you want to use the Steiner name? 

I think I’ll stay with Breakker. It grew on me. 

I know you’re a big outdoorsman. If you could have anyone to go fishing with or hunting, who would it be? 

I feel like I would love to go on a hunt with Steve Austin. Maybe take him fishing. 

Any talk of getting your own outdoor-centered show? 

I always had an interest in getting my own fishing show or doing something like that because I love to bass fish. That might be something one day. We’ll see. 

