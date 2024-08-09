‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman’s ‘Suspicious’ Death Explored in New Documentary

“The death of Gary Coleman was suspicious,” a talking head says in the trailer for the upcoming Peacock documentary Gary, about the life and death of actor Gary Coleman.

The film, which is set to premiere on Thursday, August 29, will feature archival footage and new interviews with Coleman’s friends and former co-stars, including Todd Bridges, who played Coleman’s brother Willis Jackson in Diff’rent Strokes.

Others featured in the upcoming doc include Coleman’s estranged parents, his former managers, and his ex-wife Shannon Price.

Coleman rose to fame playing Arnold Jackson in the hit sitcom Diff’rent Strokes from 1978 to 1986, a role that made him the highest-paid child actor on television at the time. However, he struggled financially in later life; in 1989, he sued his parents and business advisor over the misappropriation of his assets.

He died at the age of 42 at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center in Provo, Utah, on May 28, 2010, after falling down the stairs at his home in Santaquin and striking his head, resulting in an epidural hematoma.

The new doc throws suspicion on Coleman’s death, with his ex-wife Price telling the camera, “People think that I did this. Because I’m the ex-wife, I’m the evil person, right?”

Prior to his death, Coleman’s various health issues had been well publicized, from his growth deficiency, substance abuse, and depression. He went through two unsuccessful kidney transplants in 1973 and again in 1984 and required dialysis.

In the trailer, the actor’s former manager, Dion Mial, gets emotional when recalling one of his final conversations with Coleman. “He said, ‘I just wanted to say goodbye. I cannot take this anymore,’ and we cried,” Mial recalled. “His life was fraught with disappointments. From 1985 until his death, he lived with not a single kidney.”

While regarded as an influential figure in pop culture and one of the greatest child actors of all time, Coleman has also been marred in controversy.

In 2022, Emmy-nominated actress Molly Shannon appeared on The Howard Stern Show and accused Coleman of sexual assault. The former Saturday Night Live star said it happened when she met the actor for tea at the Plaza Hotel in New York after signing with Coleman’s manager, Mark Randall.

After showing her his penthouse suite, Shannon said Coleman’s behavior turned “relentless.” She said, “He was like trying to kiss me and get on top and I was like, ‘No, Gary. Stop.’ So, I push him off. Then, I would get off the bed. Then, he would bounce on the bed.”

Shannon stated she “sprinted out” of the room and told her manager to keep a better “watch” over Coleman. “I wish I could have stood up for myself more,” she added.

