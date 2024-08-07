Robert Logan Dies: ’77 Sunset Strip’ Actor Was 82

Amanda Bell
77 SUNSET STRIP, Robert Logan, at the beach, (c. 1961), 1958-1964. ph: Monty Sherman / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection
Monty Sherman / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

Veteran television and film actor Robert Logan has died at the age of 82.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with his son, Anthony Logan, that the actor died of natural causes on Monday, May 6 at his home in Florida, and his family waited to reveal the news until now.

Logan, a Brooklyn, New York, native, was the oldest of eight children in his family, according to his obituary, the son of banker Frank Logan and homemaker Catherine Logan. The family moved to Los Angeles when Logan was in high school.

The New York Times reported that he got a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Arizona, Tucson, and it was during his time at the university that he was scouted by a talent agent with Warner Bros. and quit the sport to join the entertainment world. His obituary tells a different story, citing a “coaching change” as the reason he did not continue with the team and was later spotted by an agent at a restaurant.

Logan got his start on TV starring as J.R. Hale on ABC’s 77 Sunset Strip. His character replaced Edward Byrnes’ Kookie as the valet parking attendant for the titular office building and was a regular fixture of Seasons 4 and 5 of the detective drama.

He also had a recurring role in Daniel Boone as Jericho Jones and was known for his role as Skip Robinson, a construction worker who moves his family to the mountains, in the Wilderness Family films: The Adventures of the Wilderness Family, The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family, and Mountain Family Robinson.

He also starred in A Man Called Sloane‘s pilot and in films like The Sea Gypsies and Across the Great Divide and the NBC TV film Snowbeast. The actor’s final film role was in 1997’s Redboy 13.

THE ADVENTURES OF THE WILDERNESS FAMILY, Susan Damante-Shaw, Robert Logan, 1975

Everett Collection

Other credits include the film Claudelle Inglish, in which he made his feature film debut, as well as Mr. NovakBeach BallThe Bridge at RemagenCatlow, Death Ray 2000KellyA Night in HeavenRiptideScorpionMan Outside, Born to Race, and Patriots.

According to his obituary, Logan’s hobbies included sailing, pottery-making, surfing, piloting helicopters, and traveling the world.

Robert Logan

