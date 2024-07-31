Erin Napier Shows Off New Family Trailer with Husband Ben and Kids

HGTV star Erin Napier and her husband, Ben Napier, are ready to live the camper van lifestyle.

The Home Town stars recently purchased a new camper, and Erin took to social media on Saturday (July 27) to show off some pictures of the new mobile home.

“We’ll never get rid of Jolene the Airstream… But we didn’t know how to camp with 2 kids the way we built it. So meet our new camper, Gru,” Erin wrote on Instagram. “He’s ugly on the outside, but real sweet on the inside. The cheapest beach, lake and mountain house in one.”

She went on to say, “We bought the camper from a family who bought it from @driftless_rv_renovators — who did a beautiful job! we updated the bedroom and bunks ourselves to work for @scotsman.co since he’s a giant and two little girls who love wallpaper and blackout curtains.”

The first picture shows Ben napping on the floor as his daughters, Helen and Mae, play with toys in front of him. The kitchen can be seen in the background, as well as a set of bunk beds, and an electric fireplace.

In the second photo, Erin revealed her and Ben’s small but cosy-looking bedroom. Meanwhile, in the third pic, Ben can be seen holding a drill in his hand in front of some cabinets. There is also a brown leather sofa, a small circular dining table, and a picture of one of the kids’ artwork pinned to the wall.

Country music star Miranda Lambert, who owns a camper vehicle herself, commented on the post, saying, “Camp life is the best life.” In a 2022 interview with People, Lambert previously shared a video showing off her 1954 Flying Cloud Airstream.

Erin and Ben previously renovated their first Airstream vehicle on an episode of Home Town in June 2020. Per Closer, the camper was a gift from Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane Stapleton.

At the time, Erin shared a post on Instagram talking about her love of camping with her family and thanking those involved in the project.

“We’ve taken 3 camping trips since quarantine began and have 4 more scheduled before summer’s end,” she wrote. “We have had our sweetest memories as a family to date inside this little airplane without wings and I can’t wait to show Helen the USA as she grows up.”