Donald Trump’s Nephew Predicts He Will Run Again in 2028 if He Loses: ‘He Ain’t Going Anywhere’ (VIDEO)

Fred Trump III, the son of Donald Trump‘s brother Fred Trump Jr., is currently making the media rounds to promote his new tell-all book All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, and he is revealing his uniquely personal perspective on the former POTUS-turned-2024 presidential hopeful.

On Tuesday (July 30), he appeared on Good Morning America and declared, “Every family has their crazy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy.”

He also revealed that he advocated for people with disabilities, including his own son, by visiting Donald Trump in the White House a dozen times, but he was shocked when Trump argued that they should “just die” instead.

He also recalled hearing his uncle use the “n-word” when his car was vandalized, despite not knowing who did it.

“Every family has their crazy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic crazy.” Fred Trump III, the nephew of former Pres. Trump, speaks out about his uncle in a new tell-all book. A Trump campaign spokesperson called the claims “completely fabricated.” https://t.co/xGTvFCNUPY pic.twitter.com/qzpdGLadDN — ABC News (@ABC) July 30, 2024

Then, on The View, Fred Trump III revisited some of the same revelations but added a few additional takeaways.

For one, he said he will be supporting Kamala Harris this election: “I believe in policies over politics, and yeah, without question, Kamala Harris’ policies are what I get behind. So I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” he explained, adding that he would “campaign for her without hesitation” as well.

Then, when prompted by cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin to weigh in on whether his uncle would run again if he loses this election, he confirmed “Yes.”

“He ain’t going anywhere. So just — he’s not going anywhere,” Fred Trump III said on the subject of how Trump would react to losing. “He will not take it.”