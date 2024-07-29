Back to the ‘Futurama,’ Summer Olympics, ESPN’s ‘American Son,’ ‘Bachelorette’ Heads to New Zealand

Matt Groening’s Futurama begins a new season on Hulu with a satirical take on the NFT trend. Highlights of the Summer Olympics include swimming finals and the men’s gymnastics team final. ESPN’s 30 for 30 profiles former tennis prodigy Michael Chang. The Bachelorette and her suitors head to New Zealand, where rugby and other games are played.

Disney / Matt Groening

Futurama

Season Premiere

Matt Groening’s never-say-die animated sci-fi comedy returns for a 12th season (the second on Hulu), with episodes dropping every Monday. The fun begins with the comforting knowledge that even a millennium from now, no one will truly understand what an NFT is. “Cool yet stupid, you say?” marvels Bender (voiced by John DiMaggio), who yearns to become one. Which triggers an identity crisis when he flashes back to the land of his Mexican ancestors.

Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Summer Olympics

NBC’s prime-time highlights show (8/7c) features swimming finals, the gymnastics men’s team final and men’s synchro diving platform finals among other highlights. Live coverage during the day includes U.S. women’s rugby vs. France (9:30 am/ET, NBC), U.S. men’s beach volleyball vs. France (10 am/ET, NBC), swimming finals (2:30 pm/ET, NBC), U.S. women’s beach volleyball vs. Australia (4 pm/ET, NBC), U.S. women’s water polo vs. Spain (9:35 am/ET, USA Network), U.S. women’s volleyball vs. China (11 am/ET, USA Network) and U.S. women’s basketball vs. Japan (3 pm/ET, USA Network). Follow all of the sports on Peacock. For a full schedule, go to nbcolympics.com.

Simon Bruty / Getty Images

30 for 30

8/7c

The 30 for 30 documentary series profiles 1980s tennis prodigy-turned-coach Michael Chang, who in 1989 became the youngest man ever to win a singles major at 17, defeating No. 1 seed Ivan Lendl and then Stefan Edberg in the final at the French Open. He was also the first player, male or female, of Asian descent to win a major. American Son explores Chang’s Chinese American upbringing in an immigrant family while following his groundbreaking rise to the top ranks of tennis.

DISNEY / John Fleenor

The Bachelorette

8/7c

Jenn and her suitors leave Australia behind for a jaunt to Auckland, New Zealand, where some of the guys fight for her attention by participating in a rugby match. Later, one lucky gentleman joins Jenn on a journey to explore the nation’s Maori culture while also testing their romantic compatibility.

