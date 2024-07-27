The first look at the final season of Superman & Lois was revealed before the cast descended on San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 27). The CW‘s last superhero show will return for its final stretch this fall, and the cast and creatives appeared at the convention to introduce the video preview.

When does Superman & Lois Season 4 premiere?

The show will premiere with a two-episode presentation on Thursday, October 17 on The CW.

Who stars in Superman & Lois?

Due to budget cuts, the main cast of the Arrowverse adjacent show was whittled down to just five (from a previous count of 12 series regulars). The core cast now includes Tyler Hoechlinas Superman aka Clark Kent (aka Kal-El), Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, and Michael Cudlitz (formerly, a guest star) as Lex Luthor.

Stars who were demoted in the cuts included Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane) Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cortez), Wolé Parks (John Henry), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo). The trailer confirms that Walsh, Parks, and Buck are returning as guest stars in the final season.

What will happen in Season 4?

Season 4 is expected to pick up where Season 3 left off, with Lex Luthor seeking revenge against Superman and Lois Lane and the monster Bizarro coming after the former. The trailer for the new season indicates that — for a time, at least — Lex will succeed at his mission, with Superman presumed dead, and his children trying to avenge him themselves.

Is there a trailer for Superman & Lois Season 4?

Yes. The CW revealed the first look at the show’s final bow days before Comic-Con. In the trailer, Lois mourns alongside her sons after the apparent death of Clark Kent. Both Jonathan and Jordan want to take up the mantle against Lex Luthor, but their mother is resistant. Meanwhile, although Lex is convinced Superman is dead, it may just be a bit of wishful thinking.

Superman & Lois, Season 4 premiere, October 17, 8/7c, The CW